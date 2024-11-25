Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.12
9.12
9.32
9.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,246.76
1,052.19
951.1
786.99
Net Worth
1,255.88
1,061.31
960.42
796.31
Minority Interest
Debt
26.98
33.52
31.8
48.43
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.49
6.67
9.18
11.1
Total Liabilities
1,291.35
1,101.5
1,001.4
855.84
Fixed Assets
366.31
317.83
207.02
174.54
Intangible Assets
Investments
239.65
254.69
335.9
277.98
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.38
4.28
3.62
2.81
Networking Capital
680.7
520.42
452.45
399.02
Inventories
417.89
345.07
347.18
295.5
Inventory Days
85.75
77.73
Sundry Debtors
346.77
339.04
282.49
242.66
Debtor Days
69.77
63.83
Other Current Assets
207.21
144.4
137.18
138.97
Sundry Creditors
-154.05
-184.45
-179.57
-108.92
Creditor Days
44.35
28.65
Other Current Liabilities
-137.12
-123.64
-134.83
-169.19
Cash
1.31
4.28
2.43
1.48
Total Assets
1,291.35
1,101.5
1,001.42
855.83
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.