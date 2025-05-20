Dhanuka Agritech Q4 Profit Rises 29% to ₹76.6 Crore

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd., a leading figure in the agrochemicals sector, announced robust numbers for the March 2025 quarter, which stirred a strong rally on that counter.

The company’s net profit increased 28.8% y-o-y and stood at ₹76.6 crore as against ₹59.5 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue for the quarter was ₹442 crore, up 20% from ₹368.3 crore in Q4 FY24. EBITDA increased 37% to ₹109.8 crore. The EBITDA margin widened 300 basis points to 24.8%, versus 21.8% in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Dhanuka Agritech surged up to 11% on Friday, May 16, in line with the overall bullish stock market sentiment as well as the confidence shown by the investors. In addition to the results, the board recommended a final dividend of ₹2 per share to be approved by shareholders in AGM. July 18, 2025 has been set as the record date to determine the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend.

Dhanuka Agritech Limited is India’s leading agro-chemical Formulations Company listed by Forbes Magazine & is ranked amongst the top 200 Best Under A Billion companies in Asia Pacific. The Company’s shares are traded on the Bombay stock exchange and National Stock Exchange of India.

Dhanuka has three state of art manufacturing units at Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K with sophisticated Quality Testing Labs. The R&D centre is situated at Gurgaon and is approved by the Ministry of Science & Technology for creating knowledge data base and new chemistry evaluation.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com