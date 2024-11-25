Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,477.77
1,387.46
1,120.07
962.63
yoy growth (%)
6.5
23.87
16.35
8.97
Raw materials
-939.08
-863.31
-711.69
-562.23
As % of sales
63.54
62.22
63.53
58.4
Employee costs
-120.5
-118.26
-105.22
-106.46
As % of sales
8.15
8.52
9.39
11.05
Other costs
-154.8
-136.78
-129.68
-127.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.47
9.85
11.57
13.28
Operating profit
263.37
269.1
173.46
166.05
OPM
17.82
19.39
15.48
17.25
Depreciation
-16.27
-15.18
-16.35
-14.2
Interest expense
-3.2
-2.69
-1.55
-0.87
Other income
33.58
33.7
25.08
16.03
Profit before tax
277.48
284.93
180.64
167
Taxes
-68.7
-74.37
-39.17
-40.83
Tax rate
-24.75
-26.1
-21.68
-24.44
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
208.78
210.56
141.46
126.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
208.78
210.56
141.46
126.17
yoy growth (%)
-0.84
48.84
12.11
3.53
NPM
14.12
15.17
12.63
13.1
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
