|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|2 Aug 2024
|17 May 2024
|Approved Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results and Auditors Report in respect of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. Integrated Annual Report under Regulation 34(1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/07/2024) Scrutinizers Report and Voting Results- 39th Annual general Meeting held on 02nd August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.08.2024)
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
