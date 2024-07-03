Dhanuka Agritech Ltd Summary

Dhanuka Agritech Limited, formerly known as Dhanuka Pesticides Limited was incorporated on February 13, 1985. The Company was renamed from Dhanuka Pesticides Limited to Dhanuka Agritech Limited in year, 2007. It is promoted by the Dhanuka Group of Industries. At present, the Company manufactures a wide range of agro-chemicals like herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, plant growth regulators in various forms - liquid, dust, powder and granules. The company has established itself across major crops in rice, cotton, soybean, and vegetables in south and west. The Company has nearly 3 production units situated at Sanand in Gujarat, Keshwana in Rajasthan, and Udhampur in Jammu & Kashmir. These 3 manufacturing units with 39 warehouses and network of over 8 branch offices across the Indian geography caters to 6500 distributors & around 80,000 dealers which enables it to have presence across 10 million farmers touch points. Besides these, it has a pan-India presence through its Branch offices/Depots in all major states in India. It has world class NABL Accredited Laboratories and has international collaboration with leading companies of US, Japan and Europe. The Company commenced commercial production in 1986. The company has a technical tie-up with Du Pont, US, for formulations of pesticides using raw material - methomyl, which is imported from Du Pont. The plant was inaugurated in Jun.92.In 1993, the company implemented an expansion-cum-diversification scheme to widen its operations by installing capacities for the manufacture of 200 tpa of technical grade atrazine and 80 tpa of the intermediate product parachloro benzyl cyanide and various pesticides and formulations.In 1995-96, the company commissioned plants to manufacture metaphenoxy benzaldehyde, an intermediate, and formulation plants for cypermethrin 10% EC and 25% EC.During 1998-99, the company successfully launched Nukil 10% EC in technical association with M/s Mitsui Chemicals Inc. Japan. The company also launched a systematic antibiotic, Validamycin 3L in technical tie - up with M/s. Takeda Chemical Industries Ltd., Japan. The Company started marketing of Dunet 40 SP in technical tie-up with M/s EI Du-Pont.It has also launched a Soyabean Weedicide-Targa Super in technical tie-up with M/s Nissan Chemicals Industries Ltd in May 2001.During the financial year ended 31 March 2010, Dhanuka Agritech launched various new products, namely Dhawa Gold, Areva, Apple, D-era, Nabood, Dhanzyme Gold and Ad-Fyre. The market has shown encouraging response to these products. The company opened 7 new depots during the year to strengthen its market penetration and to save on transportation cost.Dhanuka Agritech achieved its sales and profitability targets during the year by a threefold strategy of increasing sales, penetrating newer markets and reducing costs. The company has passed resolutions by way of Postal Ballot for carrying out the business of Wind Mill Power Project. The project has been launched in Rajasthan in association with Suzlon Energy Limited and became functional from 31 December 2009. During the financial year ended 31 March 2014, the company embarked on the construction of a new automated manufacturing plant in Rajasthan with budgeted capex of approx Rs. 50 crore.During the year under review, the company launched in-licensed products - Maxyld, Media Super, Defend, Danfuron with successful marketplace acceptance.The Delhi High Court approved the comprehensive Scheme of Amalgamation between M/s. A.M. Bros. Fintrade Private Limited and M/s. Dhanuka Finvest Private Limited with the Company and their respective Shareholders and Creditors. The order of the High Court has been led on 1 December 2015 with the Registrar of the Companies, NCT Delhi & Haryana. Company commissioned a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Keshwana (Rajasthan) on 16 March, 2016.In FY 2020, Company launched seven products such as, Mycore, Zapac, Prorin, Prodhan, Largo, Chempa and Apply. Further the period of lockdown, it launched 2 new products , Dabooch and Dozo Maxx.In FY 2021, Company launched 6 Products such as, Dabooch, Dozo Maxx, Kirari, Craze-D, Nissodium, and Ripple. During FY 2022-23, the Company received 9(3) Registration Certificate for Import of Halosulfuron Methyl Tech. Min. 97%. It launched a Co-marketing product under brand name TORNADO containing Quizalofop Ethyl 7.5%+ Imazthpyre 15% to control broad leaf as well as narrow leave weeds in Soybean and other crops. It also launched a product ONEKILL a combination of Quizalofop Ethyl 4% + Oxyflourfen 6% EC, which will be used for the control of weeds in Onion Crop. It has received the Registration Certificate for Export u/s 9(3) for Bifenthrin 20% EC and Lambda Cyhalothrin 25% CS and also for Formulation Indigenous Manufacture u/s 9(4) for Pymetrozine 50% WG.