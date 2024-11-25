|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|6
|300
|Final
|Recommended final dividend @300% i.e Rs. 6/- per Equity Share having a face value of Rs. 2/- Record Date for the purpose of payment of the Final Dividend Shall be 19th July, 2024
|Dividend
|2 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|14 Feb 2024
|8
|400
|Interim
|Board approved:- 1. To approve and declare payment of Interim Dividend @400% i.e Rs.8/- per Equity Share of %2/- each to the Members of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, February 14, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of the Members to whom the Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be paid; The payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 30 days from the date of declaration. 2. Adoption of various revised policies/codes of the Company as per the requirement of SEBI Regulations;
The deal, which is subject to specified closing measures, would allow Dhanuka to secure rights to commercialize these items in India.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.