Board approved:- 1. To approve and declare payment of Interim Dividend @400% i.e Rs.8/- per Equity Share of %2/- each to the Members of the Company. 2. The Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, February 14, 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of determining the names of the Members to whom the Interim dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 will be paid; The payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on or before 30 days from the date of declaration. 2. Adoption of various revised policies/codes of the Company as per the requirement of SEBI Regulations;