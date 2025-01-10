To the members of

Dhanuka Agritech Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the Standalone financial statements of Dhanuka Agritech Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, and the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the Standalone financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") read together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Auditors Response 1. Estimation of provision for sales returns, discounts, rebates, schemes and incentives on sales impacting revenue from sale of products Our audit procedures included the following: Revenue from sale of products is presented net of returns, discounts, rebates, schemes and incentives in the Standalone Financial Statements. • Understanding the policies and procedures applied to estimate the sales returns, discounts, rebates, schemes and incentives including evaluation and testing of the design and operating effectiveness of controls related to these estimates. The Companys management determines provision for sales return, discounts, rebates, schemes and incentives on the basis of various factors such as the current and expected operating environment, sales return variability and expected achievement of targets against various ongoing schemes floated. • Obtained managements calculations for the respective estimates and assessed the reasonableness of assumptions used by the management in determining the amount of provisions based on understanding of the market conditions. We determined the estimates associated with sales returns, discounts, rebates, schemes and incentives on sale of products as a key audit matter in view of it having significant impact on the recognised revenue and the involvement of management judgement in estimating the amounts at which these are expected to be settled. • Assessed the reasonableness of estimates made by the management in the past by comparing the provisions recognised in the earlier financial year with their subsequent settlement, ratio analysis of sales returns, discounts, rebates, schemes and incentives as a percentage of sale of last few years. • Verified, if any credit notes were issued and/or adjustments made after the balance sheet date and their impact if any on the Reported amounts.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements

and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, but does not include the Consolidated Financial Statements, Standalone financial statements and our auditors reports thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Companys annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresent-ations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system with reference to the standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended).

c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2015, as amended from time to time.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith, reference is made to our remarks in paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Rules.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:-

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:-

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2024 on its financial position in its Standalone financial statements - Refer Note no. 37 to the Standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts i ncluding derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. As stated in Note 16 & Note 50 to the Standalone Financial Statements

a) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

b) The interim dividend declared and paid by the Company during the year and until the date of this report is in compliance with Section 123 of the Act.

c) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software, except that audit logs at database level and for certain tables were not enabled.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with in respect of this software.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, thus reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure as referred in paragraph (1) Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of DHANUKA AGRITECH LIMITED on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, we report that:

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment. The Company has also maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment so to cover all the assets in a phased manner, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its Property, Plant and Equipment. In accordance with this program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were due for verification during the year and were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification as compared to the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to

us and on the basis of examination of title deeds / sale deeds / transfer deeds / conveyance deeds / possession letters / allotment letters and other relevant records evidencing title/ possession provided, we report that the title deeds of the immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) According to the information and explanations given

to us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of the inventory has been

conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the year. As far as we could ascertain and according to information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed between the physical stock and the book records.

(b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. Five crores in aggregate from banks and/or financial institutions during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. As disclosed in Note 49(l) to the financial statements, the quarterly returns/statements filed by the Company with such banks and financial institutions are in agreement with the books of accounts of the Company.

iii. (a) According to the information and explanations given

to us and based on examination of books of the Company, during the year the Company has provided loans, advances in the nature of loans, guarantee and provided security as follows:

Particulars Guarantees Security Loans Advances in nature of loans Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year (i) Subsidiaries - - - - (ii) Joint Ventures - - - - (iii) Associates - - - - (iv) Others - - 2,500 - Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases: (i) Subsidiaries - - - - (ii) Joint Ventures - - - - (iii) Associates - - - - (iv) Others - - 2,500* -

* Amount is appearing net of provisions and includes balances given in the previous years but outstanding at the close of the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(b) During the year, the investments made and terms and conditions of grant of all loans to companies are, prima facie not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans granted, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayment of principal amounts and receipts of interest has been regular as per stipulation except for loan outstanding amounting to Rs. 623.76 lacs Including interest accrued thereon in respect of four parties which has been fully provided for in the books of account.

(d) There are no amounts which are overdue for more than ninety days in respect of above-mentioned loans, except for loan outstanding amounting to Rs. 623.76 lacs Including interest accrued thereon in respect of four parties which has been fully provided for in the books of account and according to information and explanations given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the company for recovery of the principal and interest.

(e) There were no loans granted which was fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has not granted any loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to during the year.

iv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and Section 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or deemed deposits from the public within the meaning

of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government of India for the maintenance of cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed records and accounts have been made and maintained. However, we have not carried out a detailed examination of such records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Income Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, to the extent applicable.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of the records of the Company there are no undisputed aforesaid statutory dues payable as at 31 March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable except Provident Fund amount of Rs. 1.82 Lakhs.

(b) According to the records and information and explanations given to us, there are no dues in respect of statutory dues referred to in vii (a) above which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except as given below:-

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Period (F.Y.) to which the amount relates Amount Demanded (Excluding interest) (f in Lakhs) Amount paid (f in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act,1994 Excise Duty 1996 9.41 - Additional/ Deputy Commissioner The Central Excise Act,1994 Excise Duty(Net of Expenses recognized of Rs. 46.90 lakhs) Jan 2014 - Sep 2015 310.41 - CESTAT, Chandigarh The Central Excise Act,1994 Excise Duty (Net of Expenses recognized of Rs. 23.80 Lakhs) April 2012- Sep 2016 108.90 - CESTAT, Ahmedabad The Central Excise Act,1994 Excise Duty Oct 2015- March 2016 103.23 10.32 CESTAT, Chandigarh The Central Excise Act,1994 Excise Duty June 2010-Jan 2014 105.85 10.59 CESTAT, Chandigarh The Service Tax Act,1994 Service Tax (Net of Expenses recognized of Rs. 65.20 Lakhs) Jan 2005 to Aug 2007 75.05 - Additional/ Deputy Commissioner, Delhi The Service Tax Act,1994 Service Tax Oct 2008 to March 2009 36.00 1.80 Joint Commissioner, Gujarat The Central Sales Tax Act, 1944 and State VAT Act VAT 2012-13 138.15 46.00 Joint Commissioner, Gujarat The Foreign Trade (Development & Regulation) Act, 1992 Terminal Excise Duty 2015- 16 and 2016- 17 2,980.00 - Gujarat High Court Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 2016-17 168.64 168.64 ITAT Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 2021-22 7.54 7.54 Order Passed from First Appellate Appeal, Tribunal is yet to be formed so appeal is pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Penalty 2016-17 322.22 322.22 ITAT Goods & Service Tax Act, 2017 GST 2017-18 1292.37 42.90 First Appellate Appeal

*Includes interest of Rs. 542.36 Lakhs.

viii. The Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

ix. (a) In our opinion, on the basis of audit procedures and

according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lenders.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on examination of the books of the company, the company has not taken any term loans during the year and hence, reporting under clause 3 (ix)(c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) On overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. The company does not have any joint venture or associate companies.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries. The company does not have any joint venture or associate companies.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations

given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (x)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (x)(b) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books

and records of the Company carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or on the Company being noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of such case by the management.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year, while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures .

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company as per the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Therefore, the requirement to report on clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone financial statements as required under

Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued during the year and till the date of this report, for the period under audit have been considered by us, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The provision of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank

of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) are not applicable on the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) There is no Core Investment Company as a part of the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016), hence, the requirement to report on clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses either in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly, requirement to report on Clause 3(xviii) is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 47 to the financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period

of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In respect of other than ongoing projects, there are no unspent amounts that are required to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not undertaken any ongoing project during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of DHANUKA AGRITECH LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of DHANUKA AGRITECH LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal controls over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and

their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements of the Company.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.