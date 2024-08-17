Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹138.25
Prev. Close₹137.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹7,668.43
Day's High₹141.5
Day's Low₹133.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,515.89
P/E11.28
EPS8.38
Divi. Yield1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
965.37
812.53
672.27
607.48
Net Worth
990.8
837.96
697.7
632.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,624.65
1,238
1,046.19
959.11
yoy growth (%)
31.23
18.33
9.07
1.15
Raw materials
-1,006.68
-706.75
-641.47
-549.88
As % of sales
61.96
57.08
61.31
57.33
Employee costs
-82.78
-61.6
-48.44
-43.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
235.45
123.8
69.28
57.78
Depreciation
-47.52
-42.61
-38.46
-36.18
Tax paid
-42.53
-44.51
-23.96
-13.39
Working capital
67.08
-10.12
-25.54
37.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.23
18.33
9.07
1.15
Op profit growth
38.02
28.51
19.71
11.43
EBIT growth
72.53
46.33
6.66
18.8
Net profit growth
150.76
85.33
14.43
38.37
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
2,191.18
2,087.96
1,843.17
1,542.93
1,453.02
Excise Duty
0
0
39.85
123.34
120.84
Net Sales
2,191.18
2,087.96
1,803.32
1,419.59
1,332.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
56.1
33.2
30.33
12.42
25.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Jayanti M Patel
Managing Director
Ashish N Soparkar
Managing Director
Natwarlal M Patel
Director
Ramesh M Patel
Director
Anand I Patel
Company Secretary
KAMLESH DINKERRAY MEHTA
Independent Director
Urvashi Dhirubhai Shah
Independent Director
Manubhai Khodidas Patel
Independent Director
Bhaskar Rao
Independent Director
C S Liew
Addtnl Independent Director
Ganapati D Yadav
Reports by Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged
Summary
Meghmani Organics Limited is a leading diversified chemical company poised for growth across its three (Pigment, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives) high potential business. The Company operates 7 facilities in Gujarat, including 3 major facilities for Pigments, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives in Dahej, the chemicals zone of Gujarat. The Company has built an extensive pan-India and global footprint with presence in more than 75 countries and a portfolio of over 400 clients. Meghmani Organics was incorporated in the year January 02nd, 1995. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigments, agrochemicals and basic chemical products. The Company has five subsidiaries, Meghmani Organics USA INC. (USA), P T Meghmani Organics Indonesia (Indonesia), Meghmani Overseas FZE-Sharjah-Dubai, Meghmani Finechem Limited and Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited as on 31 March 2019. In the year 1986, Mr. Jayanti Patel, Mr. Ashish Soparkar, Mr. Natwarlal Patel, Mr. Ramesh Patel and Mr. Anand Patel formed a partnership firm, M/s Gujarat Industries, to produce pigment blue. On January 2, 1995, M/s Gujarat Industries was converted into a company with the name Meghmani Organics Limited. The company was allotted the Equity Shares to the promoters / partners of the M/s. Gujarat Industries in lieu of the assets and liabilities of the partnership firm.In 1995, the Company has set up facility at Chharodi, Ahmedabad, to manufacture insecticides and agro
