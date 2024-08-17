iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Share Price

138.25
(0.44%)
May 17, 2021|03:59:49 PM

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

138.25

Prev. Close

137.65

Turnover(Lac.)

7,668.43

Day's High

141.5

Day's Low

133.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,515.89

P/E

11.28

EPS

8.38

Divi. Yield

1.06

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Meghmani Organics Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Meghmani Organics Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 AM
Dec-2022Aug-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.36%

Non-Promoter- 1.97%

Institutions: 1.97%

Non-Institutions: 48.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price
Share Price

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

965.37

812.53

672.27

607.48

Net Worth

990.8

837.96

697.7

632.91

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,624.65

1,238

1,046.19

959.11

yoy growth (%)

31.23

18.33

9.07

1.15

Raw materials

-1,006.68

-706.75

-641.47

-549.88

As % of sales

61.96

57.08

61.31

57.33

Employee costs

-82.78

-61.6

-48.44

-43.21

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

235.45

123.8

69.28

57.78

Depreciation

-47.52

-42.61

-38.46

-36.18

Tax paid

-42.53

-44.51

-23.96

-13.39

Working capital

67.08

-10.12

-25.54

37.81

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.23

18.33

9.07

1.15

Op profit growth

38.02

28.51

19.71

11.43

EBIT growth

72.53

46.33

6.66

18.8

Net profit growth

150.76

85.33

14.43

38.37

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

2,191.18

2,087.96

1,843.17

1,542.93

1,453.02

Excise Duty

0

0

39.85

123.34

120.84

Net Sales

2,191.18

2,087.96

1,803.32

1,419.59

1,332.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

56.1

33.2

30.33

12.42

25.47

View Annually Results

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Jayanti M Patel

Managing Director

Ashish N Soparkar

Managing Director

Natwarlal M Patel

Director

Ramesh M Patel

Director

Anand I Patel

Company Secretary

KAMLESH DINKERRAY MEHTA

Independent Director

Urvashi Dhirubhai Shah

Independent Director

Manubhai Khodidas Patel

Independent Director

Bhaskar Rao

Independent Director

C S Liew

Addtnl Independent Director

Ganapati D Yadav

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

Summary

Meghmani Organics Limited is a leading diversified chemical company poised for growth across its three (Pigment, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives) high potential business. The Company operates 7 facilities in Gujarat, including 3 major facilities for Pigments, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives in Dahej, the chemicals zone of Gujarat. The Company has built an extensive pan-India and global footprint with presence in more than 75 countries and a portfolio of over 400 clients. Meghmani Organics was incorporated in the year January 02nd, 1995. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigments, agrochemicals and basic chemical products. The Company has five subsidiaries, Meghmani Organics USA INC. (USA), P T Meghmani Organics Indonesia (Indonesia), Meghmani Overseas FZE-Sharjah-Dubai, Meghmani Finechem Limited and Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited as on 31 March 2019. In the year 1986, Mr. Jayanti Patel, Mr. Ashish Soparkar, Mr. Natwarlal Patel, Mr. Ramesh Patel and Mr. Anand Patel formed a partnership firm, M/s Gujarat Industries, to produce pigment blue. On January 2, 1995, M/s Gujarat Industries was converted into a company with the name Meghmani Organics Limited. The company was allotted the Equity Shares to the promoters / partners of the M/s. Gujarat Industries in lieu of the assets and liabilities of the partnership firm.In 1995, the Company has set up facility at Chharodi, Ahmedabad, to manufacture insecticides and agro
Read More

