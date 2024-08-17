Summary

Meghmani Organics Limited is a leading diversified chemical company poised for growth across its three (Pigment, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives) high potential business. The Company operates 7 facilities in Gujarat, including 3 major facilities for Pigments, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives in Dahej, the chemicals zone of Gujarat. The Company has built an extensive pan-India and global footprint with presence in more than 75 countries and a portfolio of over 400 clients. Meghmani Organics was incorporated in the year January 02nd, 1995. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigments, agrochemicals and basic chemical products. The Company has five subsidiaries, Meghmani Organics USA INC. (USA), P T Meghmani Organics Indonesia (Indonesia), Meghmani Overseas FZE-Sharjah-Dubai, Meghmani Finechem Limited and Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited as on 31 March 2019. In the year 1986, Mr. Jayanti Patel, Mr. Ashish Soparkar, Mr. Natwarlal Patel, Mr. Ramesh Patel and Mr. Anand Patel formed a partnership firm, M/s Gujarat Industries, to produce pigment blue. On January 2, 1995, M/s Gujarat Industries was converted into a company with the name Meghmani Organics Limited. The company was allotted the Equity Shares to the promoters / partners of the M/s. Gujarat Industries in lieu of the assets and liabilities of the partnership firm.In 1995, the Company has set up facility at Chharodi, Ahmedabad, to manufacture insecticides and agro

