Your Directors have pleasure in presenting Second Annual Report and Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2021.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:-

(Rs. in Lakhs)

PARTICULARS FOR THE YEAR ENDED ON 31 MARCH, 2021 FOR THE PERIOD 15th OCTOBER, 2019 TO 31st MARCH, 2020* Revenue from Operations 159840.31 67586.05 Other Operating Revenue 2503.97 1735.72 Total Revenue from Operations 162344.28 69321.77 Other Income 2471.83 13847.66 Total Income 164816.11 83169.43 Profit Before Finance Cost & Depreciation 30463.73 24174.57 Finance Cost 1116.18 1824.87 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 5064.52 2239.81 Profit Before Exceptional Item & Tax 24283.03 20109.89 Exceptional item (650.00) - Profit Before Tax 24933.03 20109.89 Payment and Provision of Current Tax 6625.00 2695.00 Deferred Tax Expenses/(Income) (193.40) 1750.57 Profit After Tax 18501.43 15664.32

*Restated Pursuant to Scheme of Amalgamation

2. COMPOSITE SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT:-

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench vide its order dated 3 May 2021 (the "Order"), has approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement ("the Scheme") to demerge the Agrochemicals and Pigments Division of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) along with its investment in Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares ("OCRPS") of Meghmani Finechem Limited (MFL) and transferred to the Company as a going concern. The Scheme has been made effective from 10th May, 2021.

3. FISCAL 2021 COMPARED TO FISCAL 2020

The Fiscal 2020 refers to the period from October 15, 2019 i.e. date of incorporation to March 31,2020, while Fiscal 2021 refers to the twelve months ended March 31, 2021. Further, until Fiscal 2020, our Company did not carry on any business activities. Pursuant to Composite Scheme of Arrangement, the Agrochemical and Pigment business operated by erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited stands transferred to Meghmani Organochem Limited (now known as Meghmani Organics Limited) and the financials as disclosed above are based on the restated impact given to the financials on account of the Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

Accordingly, our results of operations in Fiscal 2021 are not strictly comparable with the Fiscal 2020.

4. EFFECT OF SCHEME IN PREPARATION OF ACCOUNTS

The Company has given effect to the Scheme for the year ended March 31, 2021 considering it to be an adjusting event and has accounted the same as per the pooling of interest method since the conditions as per the requirements of Ind AS 103 - Business Combinations of entities under common control are met. The previous year numbers have been restated as per the requirements of Ind AS 103. The Company was incorporated on 15 October 2019 and hence comparative numbers have been restated from the date of incorporation i.e. 15 October 2019 as per the requirements of Ind AS 103.

Accordingly, our results of operations in Fiscal 2021 are not strictly comparable with the Fiscal 2020.

5. COVID-19 PANDEMIC & IMPACT ON OUR BUSINESS :-

The Company continues to adopt measures to curb the impact of COVID-19 pandemic in order to protect the health of its employees and ensure business continuity with minimal disruption including remote working, maintaining social distancing, sanitization of workspaces etc. The Company has taken into account all the possible impacts of COVID-19 in preparation of these financial statements, including but not limited to its assessment of liquidity and going concern assumption and recoverable values of its financial and non-financial assets. The Company has carried out this assessment based on available internal and external sources of information up to the date of approval of these financial statements and believes that the impact of COVID-19 is not material to these financial statements and expects to recover the carrying amount of its assets and meet the current financial obligations. However, the impact assessment of this pandemic is a continuing process given the uncertainties associated with its nature and duration. Accordingly, the Company will continue to monitor any material changes to future economic conditions.

6. DIVIDEND: -

The Board of Directors has recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.40 per equity share (140%) on 25,43,14, 211 Equity share (including 11285390 Equity Shares held by Custodian of Singapore Depository Shareholders) of face value of Rs. 1/- each for the Financial year 2020 21, which if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid to the shareholders of the Company. The dividend payout amount for the year under review will be 3560.40 Lakhs as compared to 2543.14 Lakhs in the previous year.

During the year, unclaimed dividend amount of Rs. 20.97 Lakhs pertaining to FY 2012-13 of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited were transferred to Investor Education & Protection Fund (lEPF) established by the Central Government, while Unclaimed Dividend relating to Financial Year 2013-14 is due for transfer on 10 August, 2021 to IEPF.

Transfer of Shares in favor of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) Authority

Pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, the shares on which dividends have not been claimed for 7 consecutive years were required to be transferred in favour of IEPF authority. Accordingly, erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited has transferred 5207 Equity Shares in favour of IEPF Authority during Financial Year 2020-21 with this total 132529 Equity Shares have been transferred till FY 2020-21.

7. AUDITORS REPORT: -

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remarks or disclaimer made by the Auditors in their report on the financial statement of the Company for the Financial Year ended on 31 March, 2021.

8. SHARE CAPITAL:-

(A) Authorized Share Capital:

As per the order of Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench, the Authorised Share Capital representing 11,50,00,000 equity shares of 1 each of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited have been transferred to the Company. The Company has further increased its authorised share capital represented by 25,45,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1 each and the Present Authorised Capital is Rs. 37,00,00,000/- divided into 37,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 1 each.

(B) Issued and Paid-up Share Capital:

As an integral part of the Scheme of Arrangement,

a) the Share Capital amounting to Rs. 5,00,000 stands cancelled automatically and reduced in terms of section 66 of the Companies Act, 2013;

b) The face value of the equity share of the Company has been sub-divided from Rs. 10 to Rs. 1 each without any further act;

c) Issued and allotted 25,43,14211 equity shares to the shareholders of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited whose name appears in the register of members of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited as on the Record Date i.e. May 19, 2021.

The Paid up Equity Share Capital as of the Company stands to Rs. 2543.14 Lakhs.

During the year under review, the Company has neither issued shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise nor issued shares (including sweat equity shares) to the employees or Directors of the Company, under any Scheme. The Company has not issued any convertible instrument during the year.

No disclosure is required under Section 67(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 (Act) in respect of voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of the Company as the provisions of the said Section are not applicable.

9. FINANCIAL LIQUIDITY: -

Cash and Cash equivalent as at 31 March, 2021 was Rs. 2033.87 Lakhs (Previous year Rs. 769.39 Lakhs). The Companys working capital management is based on a well-organized process of continuous monitoring and controls on Receivables, Inventories and other parameters.

10. CREDIT RATING:-

CRISIL has reaffirmed Long Term Rating CRISIL AA-/ Stable and Short Term Rating CRISIL A1+ to its total Bank loan facility of Rs. 629.00 Crore by CRISIL Limited (Rating Agency) vide its letter MEGORGN/263796/ BLR/0121/01852 dated January 29, 2021 issued to the erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited.

11. UPDATES ON FIRE INSURANCE CLAIM -AGRO - III - DAHEJ ON 26TH MARCH,2019: -

The Final Claim papers of material loss of Rs. 1300 Lakhs of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited have been submitted to the OIC by Surveyor. The erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limied has already received Rs. 650 lakhs on account from the insurance Company and your Company expects to get the balance amount of 650 Lakhs of the material claim in the Q2FY2022. The Claim processing has been affected due to severe Covid 19 Pandemic situation and resulting lock down in New Delhi.

The Company has also submitted the Business Interruption claim of around Rs. 600 Lakhs to Surveyor. The same has been also delayed due to lock down situation.

12. ANNUAL RETURN: -

The Annual Return of the Company as on 31 March, 2021 is available on the website of the Company at www.meghmani.com in the investor section.

13. BOARD MEETINGS: -

During the year, the Board met five times on 01.04.2020, 15.06.2020, 10.08.2020, 02.11.2020 and 29.01.2021. The compositions of the Board and its attendance have been given in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Annual Report.

14. CONSTITUTION OF COMMITTEES:-

To comply with the requirements on listing, the Company has constituted the following Committees at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on 5th May, 2021:1. Audit Committee

2. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

3. Shareholders/Investors Grievances, Share Transfer and Stakeholder Relationship committee

4. Corporate Social Responsibility

The details with regard to the composition, terms of reference etc. of above mentioned committees are provided in the Report on Corporate Governance which forms part of this Annual Report.

15. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS:-

Details of Loans, Guarantees and Investments covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the Notes to the Financial Statements.

16. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS (RPT):-

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered into with Related Parties during the Financial Year under review were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis.

There were no Materially Related Party Transactions i.e. transactions exceeding 10% of the annual consolidated turnover as per the last audited financial statements. Hence, no transactions are required to be reported in Form AOC2.

The Company has also taken members approval at its Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 7 July, 2021 for entering into the transactions with Related Parties from 1 June, 2021 till decided otherwise.

The policy on Related Party Transactions as approved by the Board is uploaded on the Companys website may be accessed on the Companys website in the investor section.

17. MATERIAL CHANGES:-

The Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench vides its Order dated 3 May, 2021 approved the Composite Scheme of Arrangement. The Company has received the certified copy on 5 May, 2021 and the same was filed with the office of the Registrar of Companies vide e-form INC 28 on 8 May, 2021. The Company has also passed the resolution to take NCLT Order on record and other enabling resolutions for business operations.

18. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: -

The information pertaining to Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption, Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is is provided as Annexure-A hereto.

19. SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES: -

Pursuant to the order of NCLT dated 3 May, 2021 the following four Subsidiaries of erstwhile Meghmani Organics Limited stand transferred to and become the subsidiary of the Company;

Sr. No. Name of the Subsidiary Status 1. Meghmani Organics USA INC. (USA) Active - Distribution Business 2. P T Meghmani Organics Indonesia (Indonesia) Operations Closed - Distribution Business 3. Meghmani Overseas FZE - Sharjah - Dubai Operations Closed -Distribution Business 4. Meghmani Synthesis Limited Newly Incorporate -Manufacturing Business

As provided in Section 136 of the Act, the Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and other documents of the Subsidiary companies are not being attached with the Balance Sheet of the Company.

The Consolidated Financial Statements presented by the Company include financial results of its subsidiary companies, which will be kept open for inspection at the Registered Office of the Company.

As provided in Section 129(3) of the Companies Act and Rules made thereunder a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of its subsidiaries in the format AOC-1 provided as Annexure-B attached hereto.

The policy relating to material subsidiaries as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website.

20.CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENT:-

In accordance with the Ind AS-110 on Consolidation of Financial Statements read with Ind AS-28 on Accounting for Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures and as provided under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 [hereinafter referred to as "Act"] read with Schedule III to the Act and Rules made thereunder and Accounting Standards and regulation as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements are provided in the Annual Report, which shows the financial resources, assets, liabilities, income, profits and other details of the Company, its associate companies and its subsidiaries after elimination of minority interest, as a single entity.

The Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared on the basis of the Audited Financial Statements of the Company and its Subsidiary Companies, as approved by their respective Board of Directors.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Financial Statements of the Company, the Consolidated Financial Statements along with all relevant documents and the Auditors Report thereon form part of this Annual Report.

The Financial Statements as stated above are available on the website www.meghmani.com of the Company.

21. DIRECTORS/ KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL (KMP):-

(A) DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION

Mr. Jayanti Patel and Mr. Ashish Soparkar are the Directors retiring by rotation and being eligible has offered themselves for re-appointment.

(B) KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:-

Pursuant to Section 2(51) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rules framed there under, the following persons have been designated as Key Managerial Personnel of the Company:

1. Mr. Ankit Patel - Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

2. Mr. Gurjant Singh Chahal - Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

3. Mr. Jayesh Patel - Company Secretary (CS)

(C) APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

To comply with the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, your company has appointed following 5 (Five) Independent Directors w.e.f 5 May, 2021.

1) Mr. Manubhai Patel

2) Prof. (Dr) Ganapati Yadav

3) Ms. Urvashi Shah

4) Mr. C S Liew and

5) Mr. Bhaskar Rao

(D) APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

The following directors have been appointed by the Board of Directors which were ratified by the members in their Extra-Ordinary General meeting held on 7 May, 2021;

Name Designation Terms Mr. Jayanti Patel Executive Chairman 5 years w.e.f. 1 June, 2021 Mr. Ashish Soparkar Managing Director 5 years w.e.f. 1 June, 2021 Mr. Natwarlal Patel Managing Director 5 years w.e.f. 1 June, 2021 Mr. Ramesh Patel Executive Director 5 years w.e.f. 1 June, 2021 Mr. Anand Patel Executive Director 5 years w.e.f. 1 June, 2021

The remuneration payable to Executive Directors includes fixed amount of salary and performance based remuneration. The performance based remuneration shall be decided by the Board of Directors collectively considering the performance of the Company.

22. INTERNAL AUDIT

The Internal Audit (IA) function reports to the Audit Committee of the Board, which helps to maintain its objectivity and independence. The scope and authority of the IA function is defined by Audit Committee. The Significant audit observations and corrective actions thereon are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board.

M/s. C N K Khandwala & Associates, Chartered Accountants has been reappointed as Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2021-22.

23. FIXED DEPOSITS:-

During the year, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under.

24. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS DECLARTION OF INDEPENDENCE- :-

The Independent Directors were appointed at the Board meeting held on 5 May, 2021 and hold office for a fixed term not exceeding five years and are not liable to retire by Rotation. In accordance with Section 149(7) of the Companies Act 2013, each Independent Director has given a written declaration to the Company confirming that he/she meets the criteria of Independence as mentioned under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations.

25. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) :-

Your Company continued the social development schemes initiated in previous years. These projects covered the broad thematic areas of Livelihood, Eradication of Poverty Women Education, Women Empowerment, Support and help to fight Covid - 19 Pandemic, promoting Yoga, Kanya Kelwani Nidhi and Vanvasi Kalyan Yojana that are in compliant with Companies Act 2013.

In accordance with the requirements of Section 135 of the Act, your Company has constituted a CSR Committee. The Annual Report on CSR activities outlining geographical areas for CSR activities, composition of CSR committee, amount of CSR fund expended etc is annexed herewith as Annexure - C.

26. BOARD EVALUATION:-

The Company has adopted the policy for evaluation of the performance of the Board, its committees and individual directors on 5 May, 2021 in order to comply with the requirement under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as the Company is in the process of listing and hence evaluation of the performance of the Board and its Committees will be carried out for the current financial year.

27. REMUNERATION POLICY:-

The Board has adopted a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration on 5 May, 2021 in order to comply with the requirement under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as the Company is in the process of listing. Brief information about Remuneration Policy is provided in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of Annual Report.

28. VIGIL MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY:-

The Company has adopted WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY on 5 May, 2021 to deal with instance of unethical behaviour, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct, if any. Further, the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the whistleblower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for strict confidentiality, adequate safeguards against victimization of whistleblower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, in appropriate cases. The WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY is posted on the website of the Company under investor section.

29. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:-

The Report on Corporate Governance for FY 2021, as per Regulation 34(3) read with Schedule V of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 forms a part of this Annual Report. The Certificate obtained from Practicing Company Secretary confirming the compliance with the conditions of corporate governance is annexed with the Report on Corporate Governance.

30. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:-

As a good governance practice, the Business Responsibility Report describing the initiatives taken by Meghmani Organics Limited(Demerged Company) from an environment, social and governance perspective in the format specified by SEBI is presented in a separate section which forms part of the Annual Report.

31. RISK MANAGEMENT:

The risks are measured, estimated and controlled with the objective to mitigate its adverse impact on the business of the Company. The Company has inherent risk associated with its business apart from credit risk, liquidity risk and market risk. The Company has an effective risk management framework to monitor the risk controls in key business processes. In order to minimize any adverse effects on the bottom line, your Company takes various mitigation measures such as credit controls, foreign exchange forward contracts to hedge foreign currency risk exposures.

32. AUDITORS:-

(A) STATUTORY AUDITORS:-

M/s. SRBC & Co LLP, Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Regn. No. 324982E / E 300003) was appointed as Statutory Auditors on 4 August, 2020, to hold office for a period of five consecutive years from the conclusion of 1st Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of 05th AGM.

During the year, the Auditors had not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Act and therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) (ca) of the Act.

The Statutory Auditors comment on your Companys account for the year ended 31 March, 2021 are self-explanatory in nature and do not require any explanation. The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification or adverse remarks.

(B) SECRETARIAL AUDITOR:-

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company has appointed M/s Shahs & Associates, a firm of Company Secretaries in Practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for FY 2021-22. The Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2021 is annexed hereto as Annexure-D.

(C) COST-AUDITOR:-

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with The Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014, the Cost Audit records maintained by the Company in respect of Certain Pigment and Agrochemicals products are required to be audited by a Qualified Cost Accountant.

Your Directors have on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, appointed M/s. Kiran J Mehta & Co. Cost Accountants (Firm Registration number 00025) to audit the Cost Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year 2021-22.

A Resolution seeking ratification of remuneration payable to M/s. Kiran J Mehta & Co., Cost Accountants, is included in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

33. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:-

As per Clause 34(2) (e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is appended to this report.

34. INSURANCE: -

The Companys Plant, Property, Equipment and Stocks are adequately insured under the Industrial All Risk Policy. The Company has insurance coverage for Product Liability, Public Liability, Marine coverage and Commercial General Liability (CGL). The Company has Directors and Officers Liability Policy (D&OL) to provide coverage against the liabilities arising on them.

35. FINANCE:- RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL FACILITY:-

The Consortium Bank Members have been reconstituted with continuation of State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited and HDFC Bank Limited with fresh induction of Axis Bank Limited and DBS Bank Limited. The Working Capital Credit facilities up to Rs. 40000 Lakhs has remained cunchanged.

35. AGROCHEMICAL REGISTRATION:-

The Company has 650 registration of export (including Co-partner Registrations world wide) and Central Insecticides Board (CIB), Faridabad. The company has 31 Trade Marks registrations.

36. RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT:-

The laboratory facility situated at Village Chharodi, Ahmedabad is having Certificate of GLP Compliance from National Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) Compliance Monitoring Authority (NGCMA), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India vide certificate No. GLP/C-106/2017 dated 18 October, 2017, for a period five years up to 17.10.2020. Current GLP Certificate N0: GLP/C-162/2021 (Validity: Oct-2020 to 2023) Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) refers to a quality system of management controls for research labs to ensure the uniformity, consistency, reliability, reproducibility, quality and integrity of the tests conducted therein

Research and Development (R & D) Center of the Company at Village Chharodi, Taluka: Sanand, District: Ahmedabad is registered by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi. R & D Center carries out Development of off-patent molecules, improvements in process parameters, time cycle optimization, and scale up of new technology from laboratory to production level. State of the Art R&D facilities are spread over 5000 sq. feet area with ~35 researchers and scientists and have various sophisticated analytical instruments.

Indian Patent Authority has granted 3 process patents.

37. ENVIRONMENT: -

As a responsible corporate citizen and as a chemicals manufacturer environmental safety has been one of the key concerns of the Company. It is the constant endeavor of the Company to strive for compliant of stipulated pollution control norms.

38. INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS:-

The relationship with the workmen and staff remained cordial and harmonious during the year and management received full cooperation from employees.

39. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:-

The applicable information required pursuant to Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule (5) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel), Rules 2014 in respect of the employees are not presented as the accounts are restated due to approval of Composite Scheme of Arrangement.

40. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:-

To the best of their knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations obtained by them, your Directors make the following statement in terms of Section 134 of the Companies Act (Act):—

a) In the preparation of the Annual Accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2021 and of the profit of the Company for the period ended on 31 March, 2021.

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the Annual Accounts on a Going Concern Basis;

e) The Directors had laid down Internal Financial Controls (IFC) and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and have been operating effectively.

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems have been found adequate and operating effectively.

41.OTHER DISCSLOSURE AND INFORMATION: -

(A) PREVENTION OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT AT WORKPLACE:

As per the requirement of the provisions of the sexual harassment of women at workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder, our Company has constituted Internal Complaints Committees at various locations as per requirement of the Act which are responsible for redressal of complaints relating to sexual harassment against woman at workplace. During the year under review, there were no complaints pertaining to sexual harassment against women.

(B) SIGNIFICANT OR MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE AUTHORITY:

No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

(C) ANNUAL LISTING FEE:-

The Company is in the process of listing with National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited and paid initial listing fees to both the Stock exchanges.

(D) COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Board affirms that the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards (SS-1 and SS-2) issued by ICSI relating to meetings of Board, its Committees and meeting of Shareholders.

