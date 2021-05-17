iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Shareholding Pattern

138.25
(0.44%)
May 17, 2021|03:59:49 PM

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged SHAREHOLDING

Dec-2022Aug-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020Sep-2020

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

49.36%

49.15%

49.14%

48.99%

48.99%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1.97%

1.39%

1.46%

1.5%

1.47%

Non-Institutions

48.66%

45%

44.64%

44.6%

44.51%

Total Non-Promoter

50.63%

46.4%

46.11%

46.1%

45.98%

Custodian

0%

4.43%

4.73%

4.9%

5.02%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Dec-2022Aug-2021Mar-2021Dec-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.36%

Non-Promoter- 1.97%

Institutions: 1.97%

Non-Institutions: 48.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

