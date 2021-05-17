Invest wise with Expert advice
|Dec-2022
|Aug-2021
|Mar-2021
|Dec-2020
|Sep-2020
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
49.36%
49.15%
49.14%
48.99%
48.99%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
1.97%
1.39%
1.46%
1.5%
1.47%
Non-Institutions
48.66%
45%
44.64%
44.6%
44.51%
Total Non-Promoter
50.63%
46.4%
46.11%
46.1%
45.98%
Custodian
0%
4.43%
4.73%
4.9%
5.02%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
