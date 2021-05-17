iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

138.25
(0.44%)
May 17, 2021|03:59:49 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Equity Capital

25.43

25.43

25.43

25.43

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

965.37

812.53

672.27

607.48

Net Worth

990.8

837.96

697.7

632.91

Minority Interest

Debt

263.87

326.53

421.4

337.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

34.49

46.39

44.52

34.61

Total Liabilities

1,289.16

1,210.88

1,163.62

1,005.21

Fixed Assets

581.28

488.65

472.88

400.15

Intangible Assets

Investments

183.09

183.04

233.72

125.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

6.68

5.5

3.48

7.13

Networking Capital

509.85

530.56

451.64

463.74

Inventories

296.54

363.61

232.65

209.04

Inventory Days

66.62

68.59

72.93

Sundry Debtors

463.79

354.12

302.84

297.77

Debtor Days

104.19

89.28

103.88

Other Current Assets

110.7

111.03

134.35

150.75

Sundry Creditors

-265.99

-232.25

-178.74

-162.96

Creditor Days

59.75

52.69

56.85

Other Current Liabilities

-95.19

-65.95

-39.46

-30.86

Cash

8.28

3.13

1.88

9.19

Total Assets

1,289.18

1,210.88

1,163.6

1,005.23

