Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Equity Capital
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
965.37
812.53
672.27
607.48
Net Worth
990.8
837.96
697.7
632.91
Minority Interest
Debt
263.87
326.53
421.4
337.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
34.49
46.39
44.52
34.61
Total Liabilities
1,289.16
1,210.88
1,163.62
1,005.21
Fixed Assets
581.28
488.65
472.88
400.15
Intangible Assets
Investments
183.09
183.04
233.72
125.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.68
5.5
3.48
7.13
Networking Capital
509.85
530.56
451.64
463.74
Inventories
296.54
363.61
232.65
209.04
Inventory Days
66.62
68.59
72.93
Sundry Debtors
463.79
354.12
302.84
297.77
Debtor Days
104.19
89.28
103.88
Other Current Assets
110.7
111.03
134.35
150.75
Sundry Creditors
-265.99
-232.25
-178.74
-162.96
Creditor Days
59.75
52.69
56.85
Other Current Liabilities
-95.19
-65.95
-39.46
-30.86
Cash
8.28
3.13
1.88
9.19
Total Assets
1,289.18
1,210.88
1,163.6
1,005.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.