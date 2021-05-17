iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

138.25
(0.44%)
May 17, 2021|03:59:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

1,624.65

1,238

1,046.19

959.11

yoy growth (%)

31.23

18.33

9.07

1.15

Raw materials

-1,006.68

-706.75

-641.47

-549.88

As % of sales

61.96

57.08

61.31

57.33

Employee costs

-82.78

-61.6

-48.44

-43.21

As % of sales

5.09

4.97

4.63

4.5

Other costs

-298.9

-298.44

-223.06

-254.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.39

24.1

21.32

26.56

Operating profit

236.27

171.19

133.2

111.26

OPM

14.54

13.82

12.73

11.6

Depreciation

-47.52

-42.61

-38.46

-36.18

Interest expense

-31.42

-30.87

-36.41

-41.3

Other income

78.11

26.1

10.96

24.01

Profit before tax

235.45

123.8

69.28

57.78

Taxes

-42.53

-44.51

-23.96

-13.39

Tax rate

-18.06

-35.95

-34.58

-23.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

192.91

79.28

45.32

44.38

Exceptional items

0

-2.35

-3.81

-8.11

Net profit

192.91

76.93

41.51

36.27

yoy growth (%)

150.76

85.33

14.43

38.37

NPM

11.87

6.21

3.96

3.78

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.