|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
1,624.65
1,238
1,046.19
959.11
yoy growth (%)
31.23
18.33
9.07
1.15
Raw materials
-1,006.68
-706.75
-641.47
-549.88
As % of sales
61.96
57.08
61.31
57.33
Employee costs
-82.78
-61.6
-48.44
-43.21
As % of sales
5.09
4.97
4.63
4.5
Other costs
-298.9
-298.44
-223.06
-254.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.39
24.1
21.32
26.56
Operating profit
236.27
171.19
133.2
111.26
OPM
14.54
13.82
12.73
11.6
Depreciation
-47.52
-42.61
-38.46
-36.18
Interest expense
-31.42
-30.87
-36.41
-41.3
Other income
78.11
26.1
10.96
24.01
Profit before tax
235.45
123.8
69.28
57.78
Taxes
-42.53
-44.51
-23.96
-13.39
Tax rate
-18.06
-35.95
-34.58
-23.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
192.91
79.28
45.32
44.38
Exceptional items
0
-2.35
-3.81
-8.11
Net profit
192.91
76.93
41.51
36.27
yoy growth (%)
150.76
85.33
14.43
38.37
NPM
11.87
6.21
3.96
3.78
