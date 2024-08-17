Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2020
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
657.67
625.63
427.98
520.35
522.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
657.67
625.63
427.98
520.35
522.22
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.84
1.56
3.06
26.46
7.98
Total Income
668.51
627.18
431.04
546.81
530.2
Total Expenditure
498.55
453.14
331.59
436.31
417.52
PBIDT
169.95
174.04
99.46
110.5
112.68
Interest
23.43
11.56
10.3
15.65
13.5
PBDT
146.53
162.49
89.16
94.85
99.18
Depreciation
33.92
32.44
23.16
22.33
22.37
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
27.52
29.79
15.44
18.23
19.01
Deferred Tax
5.79
7.58
3.74
-2.72
1.1
Reported Profit After Tax
79.3
92.67
46.82
57.01
56.7
Minority Interest After NP
9.96
11.53
7.67
5.69
9.09
Net Profit after Minority Interest
69.34
81.15
39.14
51.33
47.61
Extra-ordinary Items
4.58
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
64.76
81.15
39.14
51.33
47.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.73
3.19
1.54
2.02
1.87
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
100
0
Equity
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
25.43
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
25.84
27.81
23.23
21.23
21.57
PBDTM(%)
22.28
25.97
20.83
18.22
18.99
PATM(%)
12.05
14.81
10.93
10.95
10.85
