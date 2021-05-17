iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

138.25
(0.44%)
May 17, 2021|03:59:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

235.45

123.8

69.28

57.78

Depreciation

-47.52

-42.61

-38.46

-36.18

Tax paid

-42.53

-44.51

-23.96

-13.39

Working capital

67.08

-10.12

-25.54

37.81

Other operating items

Operating

212.47

26.55

-18.68

46.01

Capital expenditure

115.63

106.76

39.59

-231.09

Free cash flow

328.1

133.31

20.9

-185.07

Equity raised

1,444.72

1,212.99

1,142.3

1,078.04

Investing

-50.63

108.7

0.17

-13.75

Financing

62.19

83.71

1.79

20.84

Dividends paid

0

10.17

10.17

7.63

Net in cash

1,784.38

1,548.88

1,175.34

907.68

Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.