Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
235.45
123.8
69.28
57.78
Depreciation
-47.52
-42.61
-38.46
-36.18
Tax paid
-42.53
-44.51
-23.96
-13.39
Working capital
67.08
-10.12
-25.54
37.81
Other operating items
Operating
212.47
26.55
-18.68
46.01
Capital expenditure
115.63
106.76
39.59
-231.09
Free cash flow
328.1
133.31
20.9
-185.07
Equity raised
1,444.72
1,212.99
1,142.3
1,078.04
Investing
-50.63
108.7
0.17
-13.75
Financing
62.19
83.71
1.79
20.84
Dividends paid
0
10.17
10.17
7.63
Net in cash
1,784.38
1,548.88
1,175.34
907.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
