To

the Members of

Meghmani Organochem Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Meghmani Organochem Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the Standalone financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2021, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter Revenue recognition (as described in Note 2 of the standalone financial statements) The Company majorly operates in two segments viz: Agro Chemicals and Pigment. The Company recognises revenue from sales of goods in accordance with the requirements of Ind AS 115, Revenue from Contracts with Customers, measured at fair value of the consideration received or receivable in the ordinary course of its activities. Revenue from sale of goods is recognised net of discounts, rebates and taxes. Our audit procedures included the following: Certain terms in sales arrangements relating to timing for transfer of control to the customer and delivery specifications including incoterms, involves significant judgment in determining whether the revenue is recognised in the correct period. • Read and evaluated the Companys policy for revenue recognition and assessed its compliance with Ind AS 115 Revenue from contracts with customers. • Assessed the design and tested the operating effectiveness of internal controls related to revenue. • Performed sample test of sales transactions and inspected the underlying sales orders, invoice copies, terms of delivery, lorry receipts, bill of lading and collection as per the terms of the contract with customers. • Performed sample test of transactions near year end date as well as credit notes issued after the year end date. • Assessed the relevant disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements.

Business combination - Demerger of Agro and Pigment division from Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) and merged into the Company (as described in Note 48 of the financial statements)

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter As per the Scheme of Arrangement, Agro Chemicals and Pigment division has demerged from Meghmani Organics Limited (MOL) and merged into the Company (the Scheme). The Scheme was approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) vide order dated May 3, 2021. The Company has given effect of the Scheme in the standalone financial statements considering business combination under common control as per the requirements of Ind AS 103. Our audit procedure included the following: The Scheme has a significant impact on the standalone financial statements of the Company including revenue, profit, tax, reserve and comparative figures basis which the same is considered as a key audit matter for the year. • Obtained and read the Scheme, and compared the assets and liabilities pertaining to Agro Chemicals and Pigment division considered for accounting as per the Scheme. • Assessed the accounting as per applicable accounting standards including, for cancellation of shareholding of MOL and issuing of equity shares to shareholders of MOL as per the share swap ratio approved in the Scheme. • Obtained and read the approval of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) giving effect to the Scheme. • Assessed accounting in accordance with Scheme. • Tested underlying workings used in accounting calculations, including for previous year (March 31, 2020) restated financial information of the Company. • Read and assessed the disclosures in the standalone financial statements for compliance with disclosure requirements.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors report thereon:

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professionaljudgmentand maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resultingfrom error, asfraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure 1" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2021 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 41 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

Annexure 1 referred to in Paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date of Meghmani Organochem Limited for the year ended March 31, 2021.

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records showingfull particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

(b) All property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year. However, there is a regular programme of verification once in three years which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Discrepancies noticed on such verification have been appropriately dealt with in the books of accounts.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management, all the immovable properties included in property, plant and equipment (PPE) were acquired pursuant to the process of demerger of Agrochemical and Pigment division of Meghmani Organics Limited as per the scheme of arrangement. As explained to us, the company is in the process of changing to the titles for all the applicable PPE acquired as mentioned in note 3 in accordance with the requirement of the scheme. Consequently disclosure under this clause is mentioned in note 3.

ii. The inventory (except goods in transit) has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms. Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, provisions of section 186 of the Act in respect of investments made have been complied with by the Company. Further, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, guarantees, and securities given in respect of which provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act are applicable and hence not commented upon.

v. The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the manufacture of agrochemicals and pigment products, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, duty of custom, goods and services tax, professional tax, cess and other statutory dues are generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in a few cases of professional tax and provident fund.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income- tax, duty of custom, goods and services tax, cess and other material statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, goods and service tax and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute, except for the following:

Name of statue Nature of dues Amount involved (INR lakhs) Period Forum where the dispute is pending Central Excise Act Excise duty demand 1,721.87 2003-04 to 2008-09 and 2011-12 to 2016-17 Gujarat High court. Central Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, Commissioner (Appeals) Goods and Service Act, 201 7 Goods and service tax 2,951.63 2017-18 and 2018-19 Gujarat High Court Income tax Act, 1961 Income tax demands 1,339.83 2002-03, 2008-09, 2012-13 to 2016-17 Gujarat High Court, Income tax Apellate Tribunal, Commissioner Appeals, Income tax

*Net of amount paid under protest amounting to INR 172.47 lakhs and adjustment of the amount of Income tax refunds pertaining to other assessment years amounting to INR 18.01 lakhs.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings from banks. The Company did not have any due payable to the financial institutions, debenture holders and government during the year.

ix. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has utilized the monies raised by way of term loans for the purposes for which they were raised, though idle funds which were not required for immediate utilization have been invested in fixed deposits with bank. The maximum amount of idlefunds invested during the year was Rs 10,000 lakhs, of which Rs Nil was outstanding at the end of theyear. The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer, further public offer and debt instrument during the year.

x. Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by the officers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

xii. In our opinion, the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given by the management on certain transactions entered with related parties being of specialized nature, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the notes to the standalone financial statements, as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence, reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

xv. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of the Act.

xvi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure 2 to the Independent Auditors report of even date on the Standalone financial statements of Meghmani Organochem Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Meghmani Organochem Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over system financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls System Over Financial Reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Acompanys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these standalone financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.