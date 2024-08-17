Meghmani Organics Ltd Merged Summary

Meghmani Organics Limited is a leading diversified chemical company poised for growth across its three (Pigment, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives) high potential business. The Company operates 7 facilities in Gujarat, including 3 major facilities for Pigments, Agro Chemicals and Chlor- Alkali & Derivatives in Dahej, the chemicals zone of Gujarat. The Company has built an extensive pan-India and global footprint with presence in more than 75 countries and a portfolio of over 400 clients. Meghmani Organics was incorporated in the year January 02nd, 1995. The Company is in the business of manufacturing and selling of pigments, agrochemicals and basic chemical products. The Company has five subsidiaries, Meghmani Organics USA INC. (USA), P T Meghmani Organics Indonesia (Indonesia), Meghmani Overseas FZE-Sharjah-Dubai, Meghmani Finechem Limited and Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited as on 31 March 2019. In the year 1986, Mr. Jayanti Patel, Mr. Ashish Soparkar, Mr. Natwarlal Patel, Mr. Ramesh Patel and Mr. Anand Patel formed a partnership firm, M/s Gujarat Industries, to produce pigment blue. On January 2, 1995, M/s Gujarat Industries was converted into a company with the name Meghmani Organics Limited. The company was allotted the Equity Shares to the promoters / partners of the M/s. Gujarat Industries in lieu of the assets and liabilities of the partnership firm.In 1995, the Company has set up facility at Chharodi, Ahmedabad, to manufacture insecticides and agrochemicals. In 1996, the company has expanded its pigment business by purchasing land at GIDC, Panoli near Ankeleshwar and commenced the commercial production. In 1999, The Company has received ISO 9001-2000 certification for the achievement of quality assurance in production, purchasing, marketing and distribution in relation to Vatva, Panoli and Chharodi Plants. In 2003, the Company has acquired assets of Unit II from Rallis India Limited (Ankleshwar), for expansion of Agrochemical production and started commercial production. In 2006, the company expanded the capacity of Cyper Methric Acid Chloride (CMAC) plant at the Ankleshwar unit with a capital outlay of Rs.180 millions and commenced the commercial operation.A fire accident had taken place on 5 June 2013 in formulation plant of the Company situated at Plot No. 22/2, (Phase-IV), GIDC Panoli, Ankleshwar. No casualty had taken place. The Company had lodged the insurance claim of Rs.1.61 Crore out of which the Company has received Rs1.47 Crore from Oriental Insurance Company Limited, Ahmedabad. A fire accident had taken place on 20 February 2014 in Agrochemical plant of the Company situated at Plot 5001 B, GIDC Ankleshwar. No casualty had taken place. The Company has lodged the insurance claim of Rs1.74 Crore. The claim is under process.An accident had taken place on 19 August 2014 due to blast in reactor in Agrochemical plant of the Company situated at Plot 5001 B, GIDC Ankleshwar. The Company has lodged the insurance claim of Rs0.60 Crore. The claim is under process.During the year under review, the Plant to manufacture Alpha Blue for 100 million tones per month capacity was commissioned at Plot No. Z31 and Z32, Dahej SEZ Limited, Dahej, Bharuch and the commercial production started from 1 October 2014.During the year 2015, the Company has spent Rs. 1.10 Crore as Research and Development Expenses.During the year 2016, the Company has spent Rs. 1.39 Crores as Research & Development Expenses.A Fire accident occurred on July 27th, 2016 in Beta Blue Finished goods Warehouse and Plant at Dahej SEZ Plant. The Surveyor assessed the loss of the fire for on account payment and on that basis the Company has received on account payment of Rs. 12 Crore on 11th April 2017. The reinstatement of the Plant is at the advance stage and is expected to start in June 2017. The final claim bill will be lodged thereafter.During the year 2017, the Company has spent Rs.1.57 crores as R & D expenses.During the year under review, the Company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary namely, Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited on 23 August 2017. During the year 2018, the Company has spent Rs. 191.29 Lakhs as R& D expenses.During the year 2018, ICICI Bank Limited sanctioned Rupee Term Loan of Rs. 12,500 Lakhs and Axis Bank Ltd sanctioned Rs. 12,200 Lakhs (Comprising Term Loan of Rs. 9,200 Lakhs and Working Capital facility of Rs. 3,000 Lakhs). As per the Share Subscription agreement executed in 2008 between Meghmani Organics Limited (the Company or MOL) with its Subsidiaries, viz. International Finance Corporation (IFC) Washington, USA, Meghmani Finechem Limited and its Promoters, MOL was under obligation to purchase stake of IFC in MFL. MOL Board decided not to increase its stake in MFL beyond 57.16%. Therefore, MOL purchased IFC stake through its Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) viz., Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited (MACPL). MOL funded Rs. 22,170.89 Lakhs to MACPL for purchase of IFC stake in FY19. During the year on 11th February, 2019, the Honble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench approved Scheme of Arrangement in the nature of Amalgamation of its two step down subsidiary Viz., Meghmani Agrochemicals Private Limited with Meghmani Finechem Limited and Restructure of share capital of Meghmani Finechem Limited. The Order was taken on record by Registrar of Companies on March 08, 2019, which being the effective date of Amalgamation. Consequent upon Scheme of Amalgamation, MFL issued the Preference shares as under: (i) Rs. 21,091.99 Lakhs in the form of 8% Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares (OCRPS) against equity investment. (ii) Rs. 22,170.89 Lakhs in the form of 8% Non-Convertible Compulsorily Redeemable Preference Shares (NCRPS). The said NCRPS has been redeemed on 8th March 2019.During the year 2019, the Company repaid term loan of Rs. 12,500 Lakhs to ICICI Bank Limited.In FY19, the Company on receipt of Rs. 22170 Lakhs has fully re-paid outstanding ICICI Bank term loan of Rs. 10938 Lakhs and is using the balance amount of Rs. 11232 Lakhs as working capital requirements.During the Financial Year 2018-19 the Company paid total term loan (including regular installment) of Rs. 16683 Lakhs from its internal accruals. After this repayment the outstanding term loan of Company is Rs. 12746.60 Lakhs as on 31st March 2019.During the year 2019, the Company has spent Rs. 209.65 Lakhs as R& D expenses.