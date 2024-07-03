Summary

Sikko Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sikko Sprayers Private Limited, on February 8, 2000, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Sikko Sprayers Limited, dated March 16, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Sikko Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2010, pursuant to change of name, was issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is a leading Agrochemical Company in India. The Companys strength lies in manufacturing formulations. The Company has two manufacturing unit i.e. Fertilizer and Pesticide unit is located at the outskirts of the Ahmedabad city on Sanand Highway and thus enjoys the good connectivity with different parts of the states, which makes the movements of the raw-material as well as products easy and comfortable. Thus, it helps in procurement of raw material and dispatch of products to the various clients. The Company offer special and exclusive range of agrochemicals including organic pesticides, organic fertilizers and others. Such diverse product mix helps us to cater the diverse customer segments and to various sectors of Industry. The product mix helps to sustain the growth level. Over the years, the Company developed various products which is used by farmer in agriculture. All products that

Read More