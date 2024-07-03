SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹103.67
Prev. Close₹103.66
Turnover(Lac.)₹55.36
Day's High₹103.67
Day's Low₹98.01
52 Week's High₹123.58
52 Week's Low₹62.43
Book Value₹37.14
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)215.01
P/E38.97
EPS2.66
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.8
16.8
11.2
11.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.07
7.01
9.97
8.09
Net Worth
27.87
23.81
21.17
19.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.09
31.43
26.21
25.12
yoy growth (%)
24.34
19.93
4.34
58.3
Raw materials
-29.26
-18.77
-15.23
-17.45
As % of sales
74.85
59.71
58.13
69.47
Employee costs
-2.65
-3.18
-3.27
-2.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.65
3.4
2.53
2.5
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.7
-0.83
-0.7
Tax paid
-1.06
-0.97
-0.52
-1.32
Working capital
2.85
0.14
6.98
2.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.34
19.93
4.34
58.3
Op profit growth
-42.73
30.46
22.39
360.69
EBIT growth
-0.85
28.26
14.39
107
Net profit growth
6.68
21.3
70.29
194.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Pravinbhai Kumbhani
Managing Director
Jayantibhai Kumbhani
Executive Director
Alpa Jayantibhai Kumbhani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mamtaben Thumbar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Hasmukh Vavaiya
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rupen Patel
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ashvinkumar Trapasiya
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ghanshyambhai Kumbhani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sikko Industries Ltd
Summary
Sikko Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sikko Sprayers Private Limited, on February 8, 2000, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Sikko Sprayers Limited, dated March 16, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Sikko Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2010, pursuant to change of name, was issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is a leading Agrochemical Company in India. The Companys strength lies in manufacturing formulations. The Company has two manufacturing unit i.e. Fertilizer and Pesticide unit is located at the outskirts of the Ahmedabad city on Sanand Highway and thus enjoys the good connectivity with different parts of the states, which makes the movements of the raw-material as well as products easy and comfortable. Thus, it helps in procurement of raw material and dispatch of products to the various clients. The Company offer special and exclusive range of agrochemicals including organic pesticides, organic fertilizers and others. Such diverse product mix helps us to cater the diverse customer segments and to various sectors of Industry. The product mix helps to sustain the growth level. Over the years, the Company developed various products which is used by farmer in agriculture. All products that
Read More
The Sikko Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sikko Industries Ltd is ₹215.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sikko Industries Ltd is 38.97 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sikko Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sikko Industries Ltd is ₹62.43 and ₹123.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sikko Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.44%, 3 Years at 32.77%, 1 Year at 11.87%, 6 Month at 11.46%, 3 Month at 4.82% and 1 Month at 8.43%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.