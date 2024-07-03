iifl-logo-icon 1
Sikko Industries Ltd Share Price

98.45
(-5.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:34:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open103.67
  • Day's High103.67
  • 52 Wk High123.58
  • Prev. Close103.66
  • Day's Low98.01
  • 52 Wk Low 62.43
  • Turnover (lac)55.36
  • P/E38.97
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.14
  • EPS2.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)215.01
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Sikko Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

103.67

Prev. Close

103.66

Turnover(Lac.)

55.36

Day's High

103.67

Day's Low

98.01

52 Week's High

123.58

52 Week's Low

62.43

Book Value

37.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

215.01

P/E

38.97

EPS

2.66

Divi. Yield

0

Sikko Industries Ltd Corporate Action

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

3 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 20 Aug, 2024

Sikko Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sikko Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.45%

Non-Promoter- 0.78%

Institutions: 0.78%

Non-Institutions: 27.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sikko Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.8

16.8

11.2

11.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.07

7.01

9.97

8.09

Net Worth

27.87

23.81

21.17

19.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.09

31.43

26.21

25.12

yoy growth (%)

24.34

19.93

4.34

58.3

Raw materials

-29.26

-18.77

-15.23

-17.45

As % of sales

74.85

59.71

58.13

69.47

Employee costs

-2.65

-3.18

-3.27

-2.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.65

3.4

2.53

2.5

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.7

-0.83

-0.7

Tax paid

-1.06

-0.97

-0.52

-1.32

Working capital

2.85

0.14

6.98

2.72

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.34

19.93

4.34

58.3

Op profit growth

-42.73

30.46

22.39

360.69

EBIT growth

-0.85

28.26

14.39

107

Net profit growth

6.68

21.3

70.29

194.39

No Record Found

Sikko Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sikko Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Pravinbhai Kumbhani

Managing Director

Jayantibhai Kumbhani

Executive Director

Alpa Jayantibhai Kumbhani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mamtaben Thumbar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hasmukh Vavaiya

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rupen Patel

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ashvinkumar Trapasiya

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ghanshyambhai Kumbhani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sikko Industries Ltd

Summary

Sikko Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sikko Sprayers Private Limited, on February 8, 2000, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Sikko Sprayers Limited, dated March 16, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Sikko Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2010, pursuant to change of name, was issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is a leading Agrochemical Company in India. The Companys strength lies in manufacturing formulations. The Company has two manufacturing unit i.e. Fertilizer and Pesticide unit is located at the outskirts of the Ahmedabad city on Sanand Highway and thus enjoys the good connectivity with different parts of the states, which makes the movements of the raw-material as well as products easy and comfortable. Thus, it helps in procurement of raw material and dispatch of products to the various clients. The Company offer special and exclusive range of agrochemicals including organic pesticides, organic fertilizers and others. Such diverse product mix helps us to cater the diverse customer segments and to various sectors of Industry. The product mix helps to sustain the growth level. Over the years, the Company developed various products which is used by farmer in agriculture. All products that
Company FAQs

What is the Sikko Industries Ltd share price today?

The Sikko Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sikko Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sikko Industries Ltd is ₹215.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sikko Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sikko Industries Ltd is 38.97 and 2.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sikko Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sikko Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sikko Industries Ltd is ₹62.43 and ₹123.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sikko Industries Ltd?

Sikko Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 59.44%, 3 Years at 32.77%, 1 Year at 11.87%, 6 Month at 11.46%, 3 Month at 4.82% and 1 Month at 8.43%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sikko Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sikko Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.45 %
Institutions - 0.79 %
Public - 27.76 %

