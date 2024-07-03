Sikko Industries Ltd Summary

Sikko Industries Limited was originally incorporated in Gujarat, as Sikko Sprayers Private Limited, on February 8, 2000, vide Certificate of Incorporation, issued by Deputy Registrar of Companies. Consequent upon the conversion of the Company into Public Limited Company, the name changed to Sikko Sprayers Limited, dated March 16, 2010, issued by Assistant Registrar of Companies. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to Sikko Industries Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated March 17, 2010, pursuant to change of name, was issued by Registrar of Companies. The Company is a leading Agrochemical Company in India. The Companys strength lies in manufacturing formulations. The Company has two manufacturing unit i.e. Fertilizer and Pesticide unit is located at the outskirts of the Ahmedabad city on Sanand Highway and thus enjoys the good connectivity with different parts of the states, which makes the movements of the raw-material as well as products easy and comfortable. Thus, it helps in procurement of raw material and dispatch of products to the various clients. The Company offer special and exclusive range of agrochemicals including organic pesticides, organic fertilizers and others. Such diverse product mix helps us to cater the diverse customer segments and to various sectors of Industry. The product mix helps to sustain the growth level. Over the years, the Company developed various products which is used by farmer in agriculture. All products that dispatch from the factory premises are inspected by the packing and dispatch department. Further, quality check is done at every stage of manufacturing to ensure the adherence to desired specifications.The Company acquired Sikko Sprayers & Exports Co., proprietorship concern of Mr. Pravinbhai M. Kumbhani in year 2000 and consequent to which entire assets-liabilities including outstanding creditors of the said proprietorship concern were taken over by the Company for which there was no formal agreement for acquisition of the said business was entered.In the year 2001-2002, the company added various products to its basket namely Zin Plus Nutrient Fertilizer, Sikko Zyme, Growth Plant Promoter, Sikko Tone - Micro Nurtinent Liquid.In the year 2001-2005, the company started manufacturing of NEEMOX (Neem Oil - pest Repellent), BIO M-45 (Organic Fungus Repellent).In the year 2008, the company started pesticide unit. During the year 2006-2010, the company started manufacturing of VAKIL-3D Gr. (Organic Fertilizer), VAT (Bio Pest Repellent Powder), SIKSTIK (Sticking and spreading Agent), SAFAYO (Mealy Bug and Sucking Pest Repellent), HI-ZIB (Growth Promoter powder), etc.The company started its fertilizer unit on March 30, 2011.In April, 2017 the Company came out with a Public Issue of 16,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 5.12 Crore.During the year 2022-23 and with a view to explore the opportunities in the field of Pharmaceutical Products and Agriculture Commodities, the activities relates to Pharmaceutical Products and Agriculture Commodities were added in the main object clause ofMemorandum of Association of the Company on October 13, 2022.