|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
39.09
31.43
26.21
25.12
yoy growth (%)
24.34
19.93
4.34
58.3
Raw materials
-29.26
-18.77
-15.23
-17.45
As % of sales
74.85
59.71
58.13
69.47
Employee costs
-2.65
-3.18
-3.27
-2.31
As % of sales
6.78
10.13
12.49
9.21
Other costs
-5.11
-5.88
-4.93
-3.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.08
18.7
18.84
12.34
Operating profit
2.06
3.59
2.75
2.25
OPM
5.27
11.45
10.52
8.97
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.7
-0.83
-0.7
Interest expense
-0.28
-0.57
-0.56
-0.2
Other income
2.48
1.08
1.18
1.16
Profit before tax
3.65
3.4
2.53
2.5
Taxes
-1.06
-0.97
-0.52
-1.32
Tax rate
-28.98
-28.57
-20.84
-52.95
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.59
2.43
2
1.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.59
2.43
2
1.17
yoy growth (%)
6.68
21.3
70.29
194.39
NPM
6.64
7.74
7.65
4.69
