Sikko Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

99.03
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Sikko Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

39.09

31.43

26.21

25.12

yoy growth (%)

24.34

19.93

4.34

58.3

Raw materials

-29.26

-18.77

-15.23

-17.45

As % of sales

74.85

59.71

58.13

69.47

Employee costs

-2.65

-3.18

-3.27

-2.31

As % of sales

6.78

10.13

12.49

9.21

Other costs

-5.11

-5.88

-4.93

-3.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.08

18.7

18.84

12.34

Operating profit

2.06

3.59

2.75

2.25

OPM

5.27

11.45

10.52

8.97

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.7

-0.83

-0.7

Interest expense

-0.28

-0.57

-0.56

-0.2

Other income

2.48

1.08

1.18

1.16

Profit before tax

3.65

3.4

2.53

2.5

Taxes

-1.06

-0.97

-0.52

-1.32

Tax rate

-28.98

-28.57

-20.84

-52.95

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.59

2.43

2

1.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.59

2.43

2

1.17

yoy growth (%)

6.68

21.3

70.29

194.39

NPM

6.64

7.74

7.65

4.69

