Sikko Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM30 May 202422 Jun 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on May 30, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 31/05/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 22, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 22/06/2024)
EGM8 May 202430 May 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024.
EGM13 Feb 20248 Mar 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 08, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/03/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on March 08, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results along with copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/03/2024)

