Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 03, 2025.

Board Meeting 2 Jan 2025 2 Jan 2025

Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 02, 2025.

Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 12, 2024.

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, With reference to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. December 04, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Letter of Offer in respect of the Issue (Letter of Offer) for the filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, along with the Abridged Letter of Offer (ALOF), Rights Entitlement Letter (REL), Composite Application Form (CAF).

Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

To consider discuss and decide terms and conditions such as determination of the rights issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date and other matters incidental orconnected therewith. Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/11/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Oct 2024 19 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Update - Quarterly unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 in MachineReadable Form/Searchable Form. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Aug 2024 20 Aug 2024

Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. Sikko Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 25/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 23 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised outcome of board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Feb 2024 27 Feb 2024

Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024