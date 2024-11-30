iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 03, 2025.
Board Meeting2 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 02, 2025.
Board Meeting12 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 12, 2024.
Board Meeting4 Dec 20244 Dec 2024
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, With reference to the Rights Issue, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on today i.e. December 04, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. The Letter of Offer in respect of the Issue (Letter of Offer) for the filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, along with the Abridged Letter of Offer (ALOF), Rights Entitlement Letter (REL), Composite Application Form (CAF).
Board Meeting30 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
To consider discuss and decide terms and conditions such as determination of the rights issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date and other matters incidental orconnected therewith. Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on November 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/10/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Update - Quarterly unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024 in MachineReadable Form/Searchable Form. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202420 Aug 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 20, 2024.
Board Meeting25 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024 and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 25, 2024. Sikko Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcment Dated on: 25/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, Fund Raising and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding revised outcome of board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 31/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 May 20248 May 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 08, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Feb 202427 Feb 2024
Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 27, 2024.
Board Meeting13 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Sikko Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 13, 2024. Sikko Industries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

