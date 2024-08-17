Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹178
Prev. Close₹176.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.48
Day's High₹178.75
Day's Low₹173.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)591.87
P/E20.35
EPS8.6
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
33.85
33.86
33.86
33.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71.52
38.38
30.64
91.89
Net Worth
105.37
72.24
64.5
125.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
720.24
514.82
358.42
410.79
yoy growth (%)
39.89
43.63
-12.74
Raw materials
-481.51
-329.61
-242.47
-262.67
As % of sales
66.85
64.02
67.64
63.94
Employee costs
-24.09
-21.11
-23.24
-19.97
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
35.05
9.53
-74.64
17.47
Depreciation
-12.99
-11.37
-11.03
-8.6
Tax paid
-1.92
-0.06
13.4
-6.84
Working capital
46.16
58.17
-76.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.89
43.63
-12.74
Op profit growth
54.89
-234.17
-195.43
EBIT growth
65.89
-186.85
-237.79
Net profit growth
328.54
-112.62
-676.19
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
699.64
491.85
346.64
396.42
461.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
30.85
Net Sales
699.64
491.85
346.64
396.42
430.32
Other Operating Income
24.32
22.96
11.77
14.36
0
Other Income
1.19
0.94
2.85
2.61
3.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Pritam P Vartak
Director
V Ravichandran
Chairman
M K Tandon
Director
M M Venkatachalam
Director
Kapil Mehan
Director
G Veera Bhadram
Director
Bhavesh Vora
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged
Summary
Sabero Organics was incorporated in Nov.91, was promoted by Hero J Chuganee and associates along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC). The associate sector company has been set up to manufacture chemical intermediates for the pesticides and flame retardant industries.Sabero Organics came out with its maiden public issue in Jan. 94 to part-finance setting up of facilities for the manufacture of 5115 tpa of phosphorus trichloride, 2150 tpa of trimethyl phosphite and 1730 tpa diethyl thiophosphoryl chloride at Sarigam, Gujarat. One of the companys intermediate products, DETC, company intends to substantially increase the sales of this products through higher capacity utilisation and increase market penetration. Company is one of the few global manufacturers of this product. Comapny has new core product, Glyphosate the world larget selling herbicide and holds great potentials. Company is actively promoting this product and has executed orders for supply from its overseas customers. The Companys other products namely TMP/TEP, PSCL3, PCL3, DETC, Acephate etc are exported very well. Company has launched additional pesticide formulation namely Glyweed, Robust & Phosgrow & hopes to achieve a higher sales turnover in pesticide formulation. During 1999-2000, SOGL commenced production of mancozeb, a fungicide and stablilised the acephate and glyphosate plants.
Read More
