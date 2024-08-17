iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Share Price

174.85
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

178

Prev. Close

176.85

Turnover(Lac.)

19.48

Day's High

178.75

Day's Low

173.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

591.87

P/E

20.35

EPS

8.6

Divi. Yield

0

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:49 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 25.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

33.85

33.86

33.86

33.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71.52

38.38

30.64

91.89

Net Worth

105.37

72.24

64.5

125.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

720.24

514.82

358.42

410.79

yoy growth (%)

39.89

43.63

-12.74

Raw materials

-481.51

-329.61

-242.47

-262.67

As % of sales

66.85

64.02

67.64

63.94

Employee costs

-24.09

-21.11

-23.24

-19.97

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

35.05

9.53

-74.64

17.47

Depreciation

-12.99

-11.37

-11.03

-8.6

Tax paid

-1.92

-0.06

13.4

-6.84

Working capital

46.16

58.17

-76.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.89

43.63

-12.74

Op profit growth

54.89

-234.17

-195.43

EBIT growth

65.89

-186.85

-237.79

Net profit growth

328.54

-112.62

-676.19

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

699.64

491.85

346.64

396.42

461.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

30.85

Net Sales

699.64

491.85

346.64

396.42

430.32

Other Operating Income

24.32

22.96

11.77

14.36

0

Other Income

1.19

0.94

2.85

2.61

3.75

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Pritam P Vartak

Director

V Ravichandran

Chairman

M K Tandon

Director

M M Venkatachalam

Director

Kapil Mehan

Director

G Veera Bhadram

Director

Bhavesh Vora

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged

Summary

Sabero Organics was incorporated in Nov.91, was promoted by Hero J Chuganee and associates along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC). The associate sector company has been set up to manufacture chemical intermediates for the pesticides and flame retardant industries.Sabero Organics came out with its maiden public issue in Jan. 94 to part-finance setting up of facilities for the manufacture of 5115 tpa of phosphorus trichloride, 2150 tpa of trimethyl phosphite and 1730 tpa diethyl thiophosphoryl chloride at Sarigam, Gujarat. One of the companys intermediate products, DETC, company intends to substantially increase the sales of this products through higher capacity utilisation and increase market penetration. Company is one of the few global manufacturers of this product. Comapny has new core product, Glyphosate the world larget selling herbicide and holds great potentials. Company is actively promoting this product and has executed orders for supply from its overseas customers. The Companys other products namely TMP/TEP, PSCL3, PCL3, DETC, Acephate etc are exported very well. Company has launched additional pesticide formulation namely Glyweed, Robust & Phosgrow & hopes to achieve a higher sales turnover in pesticide formulation. During 1999-2000, SOGL commenced production of mancozeb, a fungicide and stablilised the acephate and glyphosate plants.
