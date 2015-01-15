Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
40.62
43.63
-12.74
Op profit growth
54.78
-225.64
-201.89
EBIT growth
64.41
-182.34
-245.28
Net profit growth
322.17
-112.02
-701.39
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
10.64
9.67
-11.05
9.46
EBIT margin
8.93
7.64
-13.33
8
Net profit margin
4.46
1.48
-17.75
2.57
RoCE
15.75
11.7
-15.77
RoNW
9.28
2.85
-16.72
RoA
1.96
0.56
-5.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.55
2.26
0
3.13
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
5.54
-1.09
-22.06
0.58
Book value per share
30.52
20.83
18.67
37.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
12.98
33.76
0
15.33
P/CEPS
22.35
-69.47
-3.39
81.96
P/B
4.06
3.66
4.01
1.27
EV/EBIDTA
9.46
10.57
-12.35
6.96
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-5.86
-0.64
-17.39
-39.27
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
87.95
78.05
75.74
Inventory days
42.35
52.49
69.38
Creditor days
-1.3
-39.73
-69.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.12
-1.31
1.63
-2.12
Net debt / equity
3.1
3.94
3.16
0.99
Net debt / op. profit
4.16
5.58
-5.04
3.25
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-66.85
-64.02
-67.64
-63.94
Employee costs
-3.32
-4.1
-6.48
-4.86
Other costs
-19.17
-22.2
-36.92
-21.72
