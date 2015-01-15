iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Key Ratios

174.85
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2015

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

40.62

43.63

-12.74

Op profit growth

54.78

-225.64

-201.89

EBIT growth

64.41

-182.34

-245.28

Net profit growth

322.17

-112.02

-701.39

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

10.64

9.67

-11.05

9.46

EBIT margin

8.93

7.64

-13.33

8

Net profit margin

4.46

1.48

-17.75

2.57

RoCE

15.75

11.7

-15.77

RoNW

9.28

2.85

-16.72

RoA

1.96

0.56

-5.24

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.55

2.26

0

3.13

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

5.54

-1.09

-22.06

0.58

Book value per share

30.52

20.83

18.67

37.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

12.98

33.76

0

15.33

P/CEPS

22.35

-69.47

-3.39

81.96

P/B

4.06

3.66

4.01

1.27

EV/EBIDTA

9.46

10.57

-12.35

6.96

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-5.86

-0.64

-17.39

-39.27

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

87.95

78.05

75.74

Inventory days

42.35

52.49

69.38

Creditor days

-1.3

-39.73

-69.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.12

-1.31

1.63

-2.12

Net debt / equity

3.1

3.94

3.16

0.99

Net debt / op. profit

4.16

5.58

-5.04

3.25

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-66.85

-64.02

-67.64

-63.94

Employee costs

-3.32

-4.1

-6.48

-4.86

Other costs

-19.17

-22.2

-36.92

-21.72

