Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
33.85
33.86
33.86
33.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71.52
38.38
30.64
91.89
Net Worth
105.37
72.24
64.5
125.74
Minority Interest
Debt
321.93
288.55
218.11
164.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.1
15.18
16.7
15.05
Total Liabilities
449.4
375.97
299.31
304.96
Fixed Assets
206.78
190.21
166.14
130.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.52
8.21
8.21
2.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
20.18
15.18
16.7
1.64
Networking Capital
212.95
152.14
90.26
130.77
Inventories
80.45
87.55
60.54
75.73
Inventory Days
40.76
62.07
61.65
67.28
Sundry Debtors
199.2
147.8
72.4
76.37
Debtor Days
100.94
104.78
73.72
67.85
Other Current Assets
87.54
73.34
74.14
58.24
Sundry Creditors
-1.07
-3.55
-97.56
-52.98
Creditor Days
0.54
2.51
99.34
47.07
Other Current Liabilities
-153.17
-153
-19.26
-26.59
Cash
0.95
10.22
18
39.31
Total Assets
449.38
375.96
299.31
304.96
