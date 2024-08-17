Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
264.37
214.26
156.23
155.06
214.2
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
264.37
214.26
156.23
155.06
214.2
Other Operating Income
6.3
5.82
6.02
5.41
6.14
Other Income
0.04
0.19
0.51
0.15
0.14
Total Income
270.72
220.28
162.75
160.61
220.49
Total Expenditure
242.01
195.94
147.01
145.24
193.36
PBIDT
28.7
24.34
15.74
15.37
27.12
Interest
6.27
5.5
7.56
7.91
7.44
PBDT
22.43
18.84
8.18
7.46
19.68
Depreciation
3.84
3.99
3.46
3.7
3.29
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.71
5.28
1.95
0.03
0.03
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
11.88
9.56
2.77
3.72
16.37
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.88
9.56
2.76
3.72
16.37
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.88
9.56
2.76
3.72
16.37
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.51
2.82
0.82
1.1
4.83
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.85
33.85
33.85
33.85
33.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
84,82,810
84,82,810
84,82,810
84,82,810
84,97,790
Public Shareholding (%)
25.06
25.06
25.06
25.06
25.09
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,53,68,288
2,53,68,288
2,53,68,288
2,53,68,288
2,53,68,288
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.94
74.94
74.94
74.94
74.91
PBIDTM(%)
10.85
11.36
10.07
9.91
12.66
PBDTM(%)
8.48
8.79
5.23
4.81
9.18
PATM(%)
4.49
4.46
1.77
2.39
7.64
