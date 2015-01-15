Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
720.24
514.82
358.42
410.79
yoy growth (%)
39.89
43.63
-12.74
Raw materials
-481.51
-329.61
-242.47
-262.67
As % of sales
66.85
64.02
67.64
63.94
Employee costs
-24.09
-21.11
-23.24
-19.97
As % of sales
3.34
4.1
6.48
4.86
Other costs
-137.41
-114.23
-129.87
-89.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.07
22.18
36.23
21.71
Operating profit
77.22
49.85
-37.15
38.93
OPM
10.72
9.68
-10.36
9.47
Depreciation
-12.99
-11.37
-11.03
-8.6
Interest expense
-30.35
-29.89
-29.24
-15.47
Other income
1.18
0.94
2.79
2.61
Profit before tax
35.05
9.53
-74.64
17.47
Taxes
-1.92
-0.06
13.4
-6.84
Tax rate
-5.48
-0.64
-17.95
-39.16
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
33.13
9.47
-61.24
10.62
Exceptional items
0
-1.74
0
0
Net profit
33.13
7.73
-61.24
10.62
yoy growth (%)
328.54
-112.62
-676.19
NPM
4.6
1.5
-17.08
2.58
