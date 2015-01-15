iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

174.85
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

720.24

514.82

358.42

410.79

yoy growth (%)

39.89

43.63

-12.74

Raw materials

-481.51

-329.61

-242.47

-262.67

As % of sales

66.85

64.02

67.64

63.94

Employee costs

-24.09

-21.11

-23.24

-19.97

As % of sales

3.34

4.1

6.48

4.86

Other costs

-137.41

-114.23

-129.87

-89.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.07

22.18

36.23

21.71

Operating profit

77.22

49.85

-37.15

38.93

OPM

10.72

9.68

-10.36

9.47

Depreciation

-12.99

-11.37

-11.03

-8.6

Interest expense

-30.35

-29.89

-29.24

-15.47

Other income

1.18

0.94

2.79

2.61

Profit before tax

35.05

9.53

-74.64

17.47

Taxes

-1.92

-0.06

13.4

-6.84

Tax rate

-5.48

-0.64

-17.95

-39.16

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

33.13

9.47

-61.24

10.62

Exceptional items

0

-1.74

0

0

Net profit

33.13

7.73

-61.24

10.62

yoy growth (%)

328.54

-112.62

-676.19

NPM

4.6

1.5

-17.08

2.58

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.