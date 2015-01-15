iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

174.85
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

35.05

9.53

-74.64

17.47

Depreciation

-12.99

-11.37

-11.03

-8.6

Tax paid

-1.92

-0.06

13.4

-6.84

Working capital

46.16

58.17

-76.56

Other operating items

Operating

66.29

56.27

-148.84

Capital expenditure

22.05

38.01

12.82

Free cash flow

88.34

94.28

-136.02

Equity raised

76.75

61.28

183.78

Investing

0.3

0

5.64

Financing

195.18

102.64

53.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

360.59

258.21

107.34

