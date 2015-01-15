Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
35.05
9.53
-74.64
17.47
Depreciation
-12.99
-11.37
-11.03
-8.6
Tax paid
-1.92
-0.06
13.4
-6.84
Working capital
46.16
58.17
-76.56
Other operating items
Operating
66.29
56.27
-148.84
Capital expenditure
22.05
38.01
12.82
Free cash flow
88.34
94.28
-136.02
Equity raised
76.75
61.28
183.78
Investing
0.3
0
5.64
Financing
195.18
102.64
53.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
360.59
258.21
107.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.