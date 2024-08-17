iifl-logo-icon 1
Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

174.85
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

543.4

373.51

255.83

345.07

357.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

22.12

23.2

Net Sales

543.4

373.51

255.83

322.94

334.42

Other Operating Income

18.3

16.92

8.52

0

0

Other Income

0.68

0.83

1.88

3.4

1.91

Total Income

562.4

391.27

266.25

326.33

336.33

Total Expenditure

499.89

355.67

301.91

281.17

267.35

PBIDT

62.5

35.61

-35.65

45.15

68.98

Interest

22.82

23.15

22.35

11.22

15.14

PBDT

39.68

12.44

-58

33.93

53.84

Depreciation

10.06

8.3

7.88

6.01

5.61

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0

-13.39

9.85

17.29

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

29.54

4.15

-52.5

18.04

30.94

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

29.54

4.15

-52.5

18.04

30.94

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-1.74

0

-0.38

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

29.54

5.89

-52.5

18.43

30.94

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.72

1.23

-15.51

5.51

10.6

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

33.84

33.86

33.86

33.84

29.26

Public Shareholding (Number)

84,82,810

84,97,790

1,04,51,449

1,95,59,716

1,78,47,296

Public Shareholding (%)

25.05

25.09

30.86

57.75

60.97

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,53,68,288

2,53,68,288

2,34,14,628

1,43,06,362

1,14,26,703

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

74.94

74.91

69.13

42.24

39.02

PBIDTM(%)

11.5

9.53

-13.93

13.98

20.62

PBDTM(%)

7.3

3.33

-22.67

10.5

16.09

PATM(%)

5.43

1.11

-20.52

5.58

9.25

