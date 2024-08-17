Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
543.4
373.51
255.83
345.07
357.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
22.12
23.2
Net Sales
543.4
373.51
255.83
322.94
334.42
Other Operating Income
18.3
16.92
8.52
0
0
Other Income
0.68
0.83
1.88
3.4
1.91
Total Income
562.4
391.27
266.25
326.33
336.33
Total Expenditure
499.89
355.67
301.91
281.17
267.35
PBIDT
62.5
35.61
-35.65
45.15
68.98
Interest
22.82
23.15
22.35
11.22
15.14
PBDT
39.68
12.44
-58
33.93
53.84
Depreciation
10.06
8.3
7.88
6.01
5.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0
-13.39
9.85
17.29
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
29.54
4.15
-52.5
18.04
30.94
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
29.54
4.15
-52.5
18.04
30.94
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-1.74
0
-0.38
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
29.54
5.89
-52.5
18.43
30.94
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.72
1.23
-15.51
5.51
10.6
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
33.84
33.86
33.86
33.84
29.26
Public Shareholding (Number)
84,82,810
84,97,790
1,04,51,449
1,95,59,716
1,78,47,296
Public Shareholding (%)
25.05
25.09
30.86
57.75
60.97
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,53,68,288
2,53,68,288
2,34,14,628
1,43,06,362
1,14,26,703
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
74.94
74.91
69.13
42.24
39.02
PBIDTM(%)
11.5
9.53
-13.93
13.98
20.62
PBDTM(%)
7.3
3.33
-22.67
10.5
16.09
PATM(%)
5.43
1.11
-20.52
5.58
9.25
