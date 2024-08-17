Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Merged Summary

Sabero Organics was incorporated in Nov.91, was promoted by Hero J Chuganee and associates along with the Gujarat Industrial Investment Corporation (GIIC). The associate sector company has been set up to manufacture chemical intermediates for the pesticides and flame retardant industries.Sabero Organics came out with its maiden public issue in Jan. 94 to part-finance setting up of facilities for the manufacture of 5115 tpa of phosphorus trichloride, 2150 tpa of trimethyl phosphite and 1730 tpa diethyl thiophosphoryl chloride at Sarigam, Gujarat. One of the companys intermediate products, DETC, company intends to substantially increase the sales of this products through higher capacity utilisation and increase market penetration. Company is one of the few global manufacturers of this product. Comapny has new core product, Glyphosate the world larget selling herbicide and holds great potentials. Company is actively promoting this product and has executed orders for supply from its overseas customers. The Companys other products namely TMP/TEP, PSCL3, PCL3, DETC, Acephate etc are exported very well. Company has launched additional pesticide formulation namely Glyweed, Robust & Phosgrow & hopes to achieve a higher sales turnover in pesticide formulation. During 1999-2000, SOGL commenced production of mancozeb, a fungicide and stablilised the acephate and glyphosate plants.