Summary

NACL Industries Ltd (Earlier known Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited) was incorporated in Nov86 to engage in hire purchase, leasing and deposit mobilisation. It acquired its present name in Oct.96. The Company is in the business of crop protection and manufactures both Technicals (Active Ingredient) and Formulations. It manufactures pesticides, insecticides, acaricides, herbicides, fungicides and other plant growth chemicals. The Companys formulation business is mainly in the Indian market and sells through its large retail dealer network spread across India. The company is an associate of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NSL and Nagarjuna Finance, and is a part of the Nagarjuna group.In Oct.94, it came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 3.56 cr, to part-finance a Rs 24-cr project to manufacture monocrotophos (MCP) technicals and MCP formulations. MCP is an organo-phosphorous pesticide. The company supplies 50% of MCP to Nagarjuna Fertilizers, a group company, and the remaining 50% is used in formulations. MCP has eco-friendly characteristics and is a fast-acting pesticide useful against a wide range of pests. The company has entered into an agreement with Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals for marketing MCP formulations under the Nagarjuna brand name.NAL has also commenced commercial production of Acephate with certain additions to the existing plant. It has also identified three new products viz DDVP, Atrazine and Profenofos. Of t

