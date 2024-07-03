SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹68.55
Prev. Close₹68.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹105.86
Day's High₹69.44
Day's Low₹66.18
52 Week's High₹85
52 Week's Low₹49
Book Value₹26.21
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,324.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.92
19.88
19.83
21.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
506.55
557.53
464.12
390.32
Net Worth
526.47
577.41
483.95
411.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,191.37
1,014.89
846.06
734.11
yoy growth (%)
17.38
19.95
15.24
6.17
Raw materials
-834.9
-713.33
-562.33
-454.23
As % of sales
70.07
70.28
66.46
61.87
Employee costs
-93.94
-86.27
-69.03
-61.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
73.95
22.94
14.57
5.03
Depreciation
-25.3
-23.97
-19.77
-28.23
Tax paid
-23.67
-7.17
-3.86
1.12
Working capital
-12.52
65.53
38.72
19.69
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.38
19.95
15.24
6.17
Op profit growth
64.33
40.79
-13.15
0
EBIT growth
97.23
8.54
11.88
-10.41
Net profit growth
218.89
47.1
-66.2
253.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,778.73
2,115.51
1,633.35
1,191.37
1,014.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,778.73
2,115.51
1,633.35
1,191.37
1,014.89
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.64
11.37
13.42
15.23
8.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
K Lakshmi Raju
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhakar Kudva
Nominee
ATUL CHURIWAL
Nominee
Rajesh Kumar Agarwal
Managing Director & CEO
M Pavan Kumar
Independent Non Exe. Director
RAM KRISHNA MUDHOLKAR
Independent Non Exe. Director
SAMBASIVA RAO NANNAPANENI
Independent Non Exe. Director
Veni Mocherla
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
C.Varadha Rajulu
Non-Executive Non-Independent Member
Raj Kaul
Independent Non Exe. Director
Santanu Mukherjee
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lakshmi Kantam
Reports by NACL Industries Ltd
Summary
NACL Industries Ltd (Earlier known Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited) was incorporated in Nov86 to engage in hire purchase, leasing and deposit mobilisation. It acquired its present name in Oct.96. The Company is in the business of crop protection and manufactures both Technicals (Active Ingredient) and Formulations. It manufactures pesticides, insecticides, acaricides, herbicides, fungicides and other plant growth chemicals. The Companys formulation business is mainly in the Indian market and sells through its large retail dealer network spread across India. The company is an associate of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NSL and Nagarjuna Finance, and is a part of the Nagarjuna group.In Oct.94, it came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 3.56 cr, to part-finance a Rs 24-cr project to manufacture monocrotophos (MCP) technicals and MCP formulations. MCP is an organo-phosphorous pesticide. The company supplies 50% of MCP to Nagarjuna Fertilizers, a group company, and the remaining 50% is used in formulations. MCP has eco-friendly characteristics and is a fast-acting pesticide useful against a wide range of pests. The company has entered into an agreement with Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals for marketing MCP formulations under the Nagarjuna brand name.NAL has also commenced commercial production of Acephate with certain additions to the existing plant. It has also identified three new products viz DDVP, Atrazine and Profenofos. Of t
Read More
The NACL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.43 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NACL Industries Ltd is ₹1324.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of NACL Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NACL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NACL Industries Ltd is ₹49 and ₹85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
NACL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.95%, 3 Years at -11.22%, 1 Year at -10.73%, 6 Month at -2.84%, 3 Month at 25.03% and 1 Month at 28.80%.
