NACL Industries Ltd Share Price

66.43
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:55 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open68.55
  • Day's High69.44
  • 52 Wk High85
  • Prev. Close68.34
  • Day's Low66.18
  • 52 Wk Low 49
  • Turnover (lac)105.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value26.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,324.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
NACL Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

68.55

Prev. Close

68.34

Turnover(Lac.)

105.86

Day's High

69.44

Day's Low

66.18

52 Week's High

85

52 Week's Low

49

Book Value

26.21

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,324.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

NACL Industries Ltd Corporate Action

9 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.25

Record Date: 08 Sep, 2023

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

27 Jul 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

NACL Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

NACL Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 6.38%

Foreign: 6.37%

Indian: 57.28%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 36.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

NACL Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.92

19.88

19.83

21.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

506.55

557.53

464.12

390.32

Net Worth

526.47

577.41

483.95

411.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,191.37

1,014.89

846.06

734.11

yoy growth (%)

17.38

19.95

15.24

6.17

Raw materials

-834.9

-713.33

-562.33

-454.23

As % of sales

70.07

70.28

66.46

61.87

Employee costs

-93.94

-86.27

-69.03

-61.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

73.95

22.94

14.57

5.03

Depreciation

-25.3

-23.97

-19.77

-28.23

Tax paid

-23.67

-7.17

-3.86

1.12

Working capital

-12.52

65.53

38.72

19.69

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.38

19.95

15.24

6.17

Op profit growth

64.33

40.79

-13.15

0

EBIT growth

97.23

8.54

11.88

-10.41

Net profit growth

218.89

47.1

-66.2

253.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,778.73

2,115.51

1,633.35

1,191.37

1,014.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,778.73

2,115.51

1,633.35

1,191.37

1,014.89

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.64

11.37

13.42

15.23

8.45

NACL Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT NACL Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

K Lakshmi Raju

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhakar Kudva

Nominee

ATUL CHURIWAL

Nominee

Rajesh Kumar Agarwal

Managing Director & CEO

M Pavan Kumar

Independent Non Exe. Director

RAM KRISHNA MUDHOLKAR

Independent Non Exe. Director

SAMBASIVA RAO NANNAPANENI

Independent Non Exe. Director

Veni Mocherla

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

C.Varadha Rajulu

Non-Executive Non-Independent Member

Raj Kaul

Independent Non Exe. Director

Santanu Mukherjee

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lakshmi Kantam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by NACL Industries Ltd

Summary

NACL Industries Ltd (Earlier known Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited) was incorporated in Nov86 to engage in hire purchase, leasing and deposit mobilisation. It acquired its present name in Oct.96. The Company is in the business of crop protection and manufactures both Technicals (Active Ingredient) and Formulations. It manufactures pesticides, insecticides, acaricides, herbicides, fungicides and other plant growth chemicals. The Companys formulation business is mainly in the Indian market and sells through its large retail dealer network spread across India. The company is an associate of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NSL and Nagarjuna Finance, and is a part of the Nagarjuna group.In Oct.94, it came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 3.56 cr, to part-finance a Rs 24-cr project to manufacture monocrotophos (MCP) technicals and MCP formulations. MCP is an organo-phosphorous pesticide. The company supplies 50% of MCP to Nagarjuna Fertilizers, a group company, and the remaining 50% is used in formulations. MCP has eco-friendly characteristics and is a fast-acting pesticide useful against a wide range of pests. The company has entered into an agreement with Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals for marketing MCP formulations under the Nagarjuna brand name.NAL has also commenced commercial production of Acephate with certain additions to the existing plant. It has also identified three new products viz DDVP, Atrazine and Profenofos. Of t
Company FAQs

What is the NACL Industries Ltd share price today?

The NACL Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹66.43 today.

What is the Market Cap of NACL Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of NACL Industries Ltd is ₹1324.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of NACL Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of NACL Industries Ltd is 0 and 2.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of NACL Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a NACL Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of NACL Industries Ltd is ₹49 and ₹85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of NACL Industries Ltd?

NACL Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 20.95%, 3 Years at -11.22%, 1 Year at -10.73%, 6 Month at -2.84%, 3 Month at 25.03% and 1 Month at 28.80%.

What is the shareholding pattern of NACL Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of NACL Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.65 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 36.16 %

