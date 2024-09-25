|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|25 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|NACL Industries Limited has informed the exchange about the Newspaper publication. NACL Industries Limited has informed the exchange regarding the proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) NACL Industries Limited has Submitted the Exchange a copy of Scrutinizers Report of 37th Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2024. Further the company has informed the Exchange regarding Voting results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024)
