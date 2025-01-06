NACL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
73.95
22.94
14.57
5.03
Depreciation
-25.3
-23.97
-19.77
-28.23
Tax paid
-23.67
-7.17
-3.86
1.12
Working capital
-12.52
65.53
38.72
19.69
Other operating items
Operating
12.46
57.33
29.66
-2.38
Capital expenditure
18.32
74.27
12.5
22.74
Free cash flow
30.79
131.6
42.16
20.36
Equity raised
673.2
538.5
420.89
348.28
Investing
21.64
3.32
0
-4.93
Financing
-23.16
61.28
64.95
-16.54
Dividends paid
0
0
1.95
1.95
Net in cash
702.48
734.7
529.97
349.12
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.