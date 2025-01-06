iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

NACL Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

65.84
(-3.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR NACL Industries Ltd

NACL Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

73.95

22.94

14.57

5.03

Depreciation

-25.3

-23.97

-19.77

-28.23

Tax paid

-23.67

-7.17

-3.86

1.12

Working capital

-12.52

65.53

38.72

19.69

Other operating items

Operating

12.46

57.33

29.66

-2.38

Capital expenditure

18.32

74.27

12.5

22.74

Free cash flow

30.79

131.6

42.16

20.36

Equity raised

673.2

538.5

420.89

348.28

Investing

21.64

3.32

0

-4.93

Financing

-23.16

61.28

64.95

-16.54

Dividends paid

0

0

1.95

1.95

Net in cash

702.48

734.7

529.97

349.12

NACL Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR NACL Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.