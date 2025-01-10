NACL Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.92
19.88
19.83
21.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
506.55
557.53
464.12
390.32
Net Worth
526.47
577.41
483.95
411.48
Minority Interest
Debt
648.3
579.79
445.82
202.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
9.15
10.13
16.23
Total Liabilities
1,174.77
1,166.35
939.9
629.72
Fixed Assets
264.22
251.95
230.58
226.17
Intangible Assets
Investments
114.37
106.52
77.76
30.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.39
0
0
5.47
Networking Capital
724.23
735.98
554.18
293.02
Inventories
332.43
484.18
410.71
228.3
Inventory Days
69.94
Sundry Debtors
780.92
770.54
528.97
335.82
Debtor Days
102.88
Other Current Assets
105.1
66.75
89.96
72.6
Sundry Creditors
-312.79
-473.9
-377.91
-300.83
Creditor Days
92.16
Other Current Liabilities
-181.43
-111.59
-97.54
-42.87
Cash
65.56
71.9
77.38
74.84
Total Assets
1,174.77
1,166.35
939.9
629.72
