|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,191.37
1,014.89
846.06
734.11
yoy growth (%)
17.38
19.95
15.24
6.17
Raw materials
-834.9
-713.33
-562.33
-454.23
As % of sales
70.07
70.28
66.46
61.87
Employee costs
-93.94
-86.27
-69.03
-61.38
As % of sales
7.88
8.5
8.15
8.36
Other costs
-149.83
-146.71
-165.99
-162.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.57
14.45
19.61
22.12
Operating profit
112.7
68.58
48.7
56.09
OPM
9.45
6.75
5.75
7.64
Depreciation
-25.3
-23.97
-19.77
-28.23
Interest expense
-28.8
-29.16
-33.42
-37.87
Other income
15.36
7.49
19.06
15.04
Profit before tax
73.95
22.94
14.57
5.03
Taxes
-23.67
-7.17
-3.86
1.12
Tax rate
-32
-31.25
-26.47
22.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
50.28
15.77
10.71
6.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
25.57
Net profit
50.29
15.77
10.72
31.72
yoy growth (%)
218.89
47.1
-66.2
253.39
NPM
4.22
1.55
1.26
4.32
