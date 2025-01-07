iifl-logo-icon 1
NACL Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

67.25
(2.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,191.37

1,014.89

846.06

734.11

yoy growth (%)

17.38

19.95

15.24

6.17

Raw materials

-834.9

-713.33

-562.33

-454.23

As % of sales

70.07

70.28

66.46

61.87

Employee costs

-93.94

-86.27

-69.03

-61.38

As % of sales

7.88

8.5

8.15

8.36

Other costs

-149.83

-146.71

-165.99

-162.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.57

14.45

19.61

22.12

Operating profit

112.7

68.58

48.7

56.09

OPM

9.45

6.75

5.75

7.64

Depreciation

-25.3

-23.97

-19.77

-28.23

Interest expense

-28.8

-29.16

-33.42

-37.87

Other income

15.36

7.49

19.06

15.04

Profit before tax

73.95

22.94

14.57

5.03

Taxes

-23.67

-7.17

-3.86

1.12

Tax rate

-32

-31.25

-26.47

22.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

50.28

15.77

10.71

6.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

25.57

Net profit

50.29

15.77

10.72

31.72

yoy growth (%)

218.89

47.1

-66.2

253.39

NPM

4.22

1.55

1.26

4.32

