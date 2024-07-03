iifl-logo-icon 1
NACL Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

68.89
(4.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

440.31

325.01

457.16

365.4

580.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

440.31

325.01

457.16

365.4

580.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.57

2.74

3.9

1.52

1.48

Total Income

443.88

327.75

461.06

366.92

581.74

Total Expenditure

399.53

329.33

446.3

361.31

549.7

PBIDT

44.35

-1.58

14.76

5.61

32.04

Interest

17.24

18.47

18.93

18.98

19.56

PBDT

27.11

-20.05

-4.17

-13.37

12.48

Depreciation

6.81

7.07

7

6.93

6.8

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

5.4

-6.32

-2.16

-4.4

1.6

Reported Profit After Tax

14.9

-20.8

-9.01

-15.9

4.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

14.9

-20.8

-9.01

-15.9

4.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

14.9

-20.8

-9.01

-15.9

4.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.75

-1.04

-0.45

-0.8

0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

19.94

19.94

19.92

19.89

19.88

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.07

-0.48

3.22

1.53

5.52

PBDTM(%)

6.15

-6.16

-0.91

-3.65

2.15

PATM(%)

3.38

-6.39

-1.97

-4.35

0.7

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.