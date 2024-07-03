NACL Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
440.31
325.01
457.16
365.4
580.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
440.31
325.01
457.16
365.4
580.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.57
2.74
3.9
1.52
1.48
Total Income
443.88
327.75
461.06
366.92
581.74
Total Expenditure
399.53
329.33
446.3
361.31
549.7
PBIDT
44.35
-1.58
14.76
5.61
32.04
Interest
17.24
18.47
18.93
18.98
19.56
PBDT
27.11
-20.05
-4.17
-13.37
12.48
Depreciation
6.81
7.07
7
6.93
6.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
5.4
-6.32
-2.16
-4.4
1.6
Reported Profit After Tax
14.9
-20.8
-9.01
-15.9
4.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
14.9
-20.8
-9.01
-15.9
4.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
14.9
-20.8
-9.01
-15.9
4.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.75
-1.04
-0.45
-0.8
0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
19.94
19.94
19.92
19.89
19.88
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.07
-0.48
3.22
1.53
5.52
PBDTM(%)
6.15
-6.16
-0.91
-3.65
2.15
PATM(%)
3.38
-6.39
-1.97
-4.35
0.7
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.