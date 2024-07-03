NACL Industries Ltd Summary

NACL Industries Ltd (Earlier known Nagarjuna Agrichem Limited) was incorporated in Nov86 to engage in hire purchase, leasing and deposit mobilisation. It acquired its present name in Oct.96. The Company is in the business of crop protection and manufactures both Technicals (Active Ingredient) and Formulations. It manufactures pesticides, insecticides, acaricides, herbicides, fungicides and other plant growth chemicals. The Companys formulation business is mainly in the Indian market and sells through its large retail dealer network spread across India. The company is an associate of Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals, NSL and Nagarjuna Finance, and is a part of the Nagarjuna group.In Oct.94, it came out with a public issue of 23.70 lac shares at a premium of Rs 5, aggregating Rs 3.56 cr, to part-finance a Rs 24-cr project to manufacture monocrotophos (MCP) technicals and MCP formulations. MCP is an organo-phosphorous pesticide. The company supplies 50% of MCP to Nagarjuna Fertilizers, a group company, and the remaining 50% is used in formulations. MCP has eco-friendly characteristics and is a fast-acting pesticide useful against a wide range of pests. The company has entered into an agreement with Nagarjuna Fertilisers and Chemicals for marketing MCP formulations under the Nagarjuna brand name.NAL has also commenced commercial production of Acephate with certain additions to the existing plant. It has also identified three new products viz DDVP, Atrazine and Profenofos. Of these, commercial production of Atrazine and Profenofos is expected to commence by end of 1999.During the year 2002, the Company completed the construction of new R&D facilities at the Srikakulam Plant. It installed an enterprise wide information system with online connectivity between the plants, warehouses and marketing offices all over India during 2004. It commissioned a State-of-the-art R&D Centre at Shadnagar, in Andhra Pradesh in 2012-13.The Company commercialized manufacturing of two new Technical / Active Ingredients namely Quizalofop Ethyl and Thiamethoxam and also introduced the three new formulated products namely CUBIT (Bisbyribac Sodium 10% SC), Eraze Plus (Pretilachlor 37% EW) and Fenny (Bifenthbin 10% EC) during the year 2020-21. The Company commercialized manufacturing of three new Technical / Active Ingredients namely Pest Lock - Pyriproxyfen 5% + Diafenthiuron 25% SE, Nagastra Strong - Pendimethalin 38.7% CS and Hurricane Plus - Novaluran 5.25% + Emamectin Benzoate 0.9% SC during the year 2020-21.