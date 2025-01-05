NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Thursday, January 09, 2025 at 10.00 A.M (IST). NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Publication in Newspaper. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2025) NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about Voting results of the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company along with Scrutinizers report. NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange about the proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/01/2025)