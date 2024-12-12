|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Dec 2024
|9 Dec 2024
|NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve we wish to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors (the Board) (the Company) will be held on Thursday December 12 2024 at its Registered Office inter-alia to consider and evaluate the proposals for fund raising by way of issue of equity shares/warrants/any other securities including through preferential issue on a private placement basis or any other methods subject to approval of shareholders and sanctions/approvals from the other regulatory/ governmental authorities as may be required. The Board approved the issuance and allotment of 68,96,550 Warrants at an issue price of 58/-and also approved the issuance and allotment of 17,24,137 equity shares at an issue price of 58/-and approved the issuance of a notice to convene an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the shareholders on Thursday, January 09, 2025, NACL Industries Limited has informed the exchange about the changes in Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Management Personnel (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and Half year ended September 30 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|NACL Industries Limited has informed the exchange on outcome of Board Meeting under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 on Re-appointment of Mr. Ramakrishna Mudholkar (DIN 00012850) as an Independent Director and Approved the notice of Postal Ballot NACL Industries Limited has informed the exchange on the re-appointment of Independent Director for second term of 5 years.
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Board Meeting Outcome for NACL Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Board Meeting Held today i.e. Thursday, August 14, 2024 has The Unaudited Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results For 1st Quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NACL Industries Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (both Consolidated and Standalone) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|15 May 2024
|NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results ( Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024) NACL Industries Limited has informed the exchange about the adjournment of Board Meeting which will schedule to be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 mainly to consider and approve the audited financial results for financial year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024) Board Meeting Outcome for NACL Industries Limited Has Informed The Exchange About Board Meeting Held today i.e. Thursday, June 06, 2024 has The Audited Financial (Standalone and Consolidated) Results For 4th Quarter and Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Announcement under Regulation 30 LODR
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|28 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that, the Board of Director in its meeting held on Thursday, March 28, 2024, has inter-alia, approved the variation and amendment in the NACL Employee Stock Option Scheme -2020 (ESOS -2020 Scheme) by increasing the total stock options available in the said ESOS-2020 Scheme by 5,00,000 (Five Lakh) options i.e. from 25,00,000 (Twenty Five Lakhs) equity stock options to 30,00,000 (Thirty Lakhs) equity stock options.
|Board Meeting
|23 Jan 2024
|10 Jan 2024
|NACL Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome Of The Board Meeting NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding appointment of Dr M. Lakshmi Kantam as an Additional Director designated under Independent Director Category of the Company w.e.f January 23, 2024. NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Change in Senior Management Personnel. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024) NACL Industries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Outcome of the Board of Directors Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.01.2024)
