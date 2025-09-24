No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.76
46.1
31.2
22.41
Net Worth
75.26
50.6
35.7
26.91
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UPL Ltd
UPL
677.2
|80.43
|57,109.17
|122
|0.84
|1,660
|142.65
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,625.7
|30.02
|55,008.44
|464.3
|0.44
|1,769.1
|679.06
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
566.4
|51.07
|28,271.61
|179.81
|0.21
|1,048.07
|58.03
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,070.9
|38.46
|22,789.69
|278.7
|2.46
|1,914.6
|634.24
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
859
|20.97
|7,749.94
|113.63
|1.05
|824.92
|258.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
OM PRAKASH CHOUDHARY
Whole Time Director
Kedar Choudhary
Executive Director
Narendra Choudhary
Independent Director
Seema Singh
Independent Director
MANJIT SINGH KOCHAR
Independent Director
Rakesh Verma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nisha Gupta
E-39 Riico Industrial Area Ext,
Bagru,
Rajasthan - 303007
Tel: 0141 481 0126
Website: http://www.advanceagrolife.com
Email: cs@advanceagrolife.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Advance Agrolife Ltd
