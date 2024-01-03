iifl-logo

Advance Agrolife Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.5

4.5

4.5

4.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.76

46.1

31.2

22.41

Net Worth

75.26

50.6

35.7

26.91

Minority Interest

Debt

45.46

25.29

21.2

15.75

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0.1

Total Liabilities

120.72

75.89

56.9

42.76

Fixed Assets

49.65

22.87

17.13

15.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.57

0.25

0.13

0

Networking Capital

69.58

52.69

39.17

26.69

Inventories

48.9

38.81

29.55

21.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

143.15

104.48

66.02

45.98

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

16.37

12.98

5.59

2.7

Sundry Creditors

-127.06

-93.53

-53.11

-37.55

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-11.78

-10.05

-8.88

-5.5

Cash

0.92

0.07

0.47

0.21

Total Assets

120.72

75.88

56.9

42.75

