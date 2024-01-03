Advance Agrolife Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.5
4.5
4.5
4.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.76
46.1
31.2
22.41
Net Worth
75.26
50.6
35.7
26.91
Minority Interest
Debt
45.46
25.29
21.2
15.75
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.1
Total Liabilities
120.72
75.89
56.9
42.76
Fixed Assets
49.65
22.87
17.13
15.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.57
0.25
0.13
0
Networking Capital
69.58
52.69
39.17
26.69
Inventories
48.9
38.81
29.55
21.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
143.15
104.48
66.02
45.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.37
12.98
5.59
2.7
Sundry Creditors
-127.06
-93.53
-53.11
-37.55
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-11.78
-10.05
-8.88
-5.5
Cash
0.92
0.07
0.47
0.21
Total Assets
120.72
75.88
56.9
42.75
