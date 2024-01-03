Advance Agrolife Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UPL Ltd
UPL
677.2
|80.43
|57,109.17
|122
|0.84
|1,660
|142.65
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,625.7
|30.02
|55,008.44
|464.3
|0.44
|1,769.1
|679.06
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
566.4
|51.07
|28,271.61
|179.81
|0.21
|1,048.07
|58.03
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,070.9
|38.46
|22,789.69
|278.7
|2.46
|1,914.6
|634.24
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
859
|20.97
|7,749.94
|113.63
|1.05
|824.92
|258.42
