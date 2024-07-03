iifl-logo-icon 1
Bayer CropScience Ltd Share Price

5,627.3
(-0.08%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open5,592
  • Day's High5,648.5
  • 52 Wk High7,196.85
  • Prev. Close5,631.55
  • Day's Low5,588
  • 52 Wk Low 4,901.2
  • Turnover (lac)388.11
  • P/E43.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value720.91
  • EPS128.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,290.26
  • Div. Yield2.48
Bayer CropScience Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Agro Chemicals

Open

5,592

Prev. Close

5,631.55

Turnover(Lac.)

388.11

Day's High

5,648.5

Day's Low

5,588

52 Week's High

7,196.85

52 Week's Low

4,901.2

Book Value

720.91

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,290.26

P/E

43.64

EPS

128.97

Divi. Yield

2.48

Bayer CropScience Ltd Corporate Action

13 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 90

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Jul, 2024

arrow

2 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Bayer CropScience Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bayer CropScience Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:25 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.50%

Foreign: 38.50%

Indian: 32.92%

Non-Promoter- 15.38%

Institutions: 15.38%

Non-Institutions: 13.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bayer CropScience Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

44.9

44.9

44.9

44.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,804.5

2,667.2

2,479.4

2,505.4

Net Worth

2,849.4

2,712.1

2,524.3

2,550.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,734.4

4,261.3

3,609.4

2,709.9

yoy growth (%)

11.1

18.06

33.19

-3.31

Raw materials

-2,664.2

-2,445.9

-1,909.8

-1,600.6

As % of sales

56.27

57.39

52.91

59.06

Employee costs

-463.1

-362.2

-361.6

-263.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

788.3

789.4

713.3

403.8

Depreciation

-64.5

-73.5

-65.3

-33.1

Tax paid

-201.5

-301.4

-108.6

-103.7

Working capital

-21

97.59

421.5

-227.2

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

11.1

18.06

33.19

-3.31

Op profit growth

-0.07

11.74

77.43

-1.01

EBIT growth

-0.09

10.3

75.16

-8.72

Net profit growth

30.86

3.91

58.11

3.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2006Dec-2005Dec-2004Dec-2003Dec-2002

Gross Sales

783.91

714.97

751.71

891.65

580.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

783.91

714.97

751.71

891.65

580.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

33.09

27.19

30.5

9.57

7.19

Bayer CropScience Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bayer CropScience Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Pankaj Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ketaki Bhagwati

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Thomas Hoffmann

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sekhar Natarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikunjkumar Savaliya

Vice Chairman & MD & CEO

Simon Wiebusch

Executive Director & CFO

Simon Britsch

Non Executive Director

Miriam Holstein

Independent Director

Radhika Rajan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bayer CropScience Ltd

Summary

Bayer CropScience is a world leader in the areas of crop protection, pest control, seeds and plant biotechnology. The Company is engaged in Agri Care business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products and corn seeds. It is also involved in sale and distribution of hybrid seeds. It has own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Himatnagar and Silvassa, drying and processing station at Hyderabad and breeding stations at Bengaluru and Udaipur.Bayer CropScience Ltd. (Formerly known as Bayer (India) Ltd.) was incorporated in the year 1958. The company is the Indian subsidiary of Bayer Germany which is a diversified international chemical and healthcare company. They diversified into inorganic-chemistry-related fields like hard metals, engineering ceramics, etc, after acquiring Hermann C Starck of Berlin, Germany. The company was converted into public limited company on December 28, 1996.In 1993, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Herdillia Chemicals to manufacture diphyl heat transfer medium. During 1998-99, Jagat Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1999. Sales and marketing operations of the Pharma Business Group were discontinued during the month of August 2000 and are now being handled by a new subsidiary of Bayer AG in India. The Trademark License Agreement between Bayer AG and Bayer (India) Limited in
Company FAQs

What is the Bayer CropScience Ltd share price today?

The Bayer CropScience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5627.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bayer CropScience Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bayer CropScience Ltd is ₹25290.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bayer CropScience Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bayer CropScience Ltd is 43.64 and 8.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bayer CropScience Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bayer CropScience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bayer CropScience Ltd is ₹4901.2 and ₹7196.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bayer CropScience Ltd?

Bayer CropScience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.49%, 3 Years at 4.30%, 1 Year at 2.06%, 6 Month at -12.80%, 3 Month at -13.39% and 1 Month at -8.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bayer CropScience Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bayer CropScience Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.43 %
Institutions - 15.38 %
Public - 13.19 %

