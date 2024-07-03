Summary

Bayer CropScience is a world leader in the areas of crop protection, pest control, seeds and plant biotechnology. The Company is engaged in Agri Care business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products and corn seeds. It is also involved in sale and distribution of hybrid seeds. It has own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Himatnagar and Silvassa, drying and processing station at Hyderabad and breeding stations at Bengaluru and Udaipur.Bayer CropScience Ltd. (Formerly known as Bayer (India) Ltd.) was incorporated in the year 1958. The company is the Indian subsidiary of Bayer Germany which is a diversified international chemical and healthcare company. They diversified into inorganic-chemistry-related fields like hard metals, engineering ceramics, etc, after acquiring Hermann C Starck of Berlin, Germany. The company was converted into public limited company on December 28, 1996.In 1993, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Herdillia Chemicals to manufacture diphyl heat transfer medium. During 1998-99, Jagat Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1999. Sales and marketing operations of the Pharma Business Group were discontinued during the month of August 2000 and are now being handled by a new subsidiary of Bayer AG in India. The Trademark License Agreement between Bayer AG and Bayer (India) Limited in

Read More