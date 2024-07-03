Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹5,592
Prev. Close₹5,631.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹388.11
Day's High₹5,648.5
Day's Low₹5,588
52 Week's High₹7,196.85
52 Week's Low₹4,901.2
Book Value₹720.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,290.26
P/E43.64
EPS128.97
Divi. Yield2.48
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.9
44.9
44.9
44.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,804.5
2,667.2
2,479.4
2,505.4
Net Worth
2,849.4
2,712.1
2,524.3
2,550.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,734.4
4,261.3
3,609.4
2,709.9
yoy growth (%)
11.1
18.06
33.19
-3.31
Raw materials
-2,664.2
-2,445.9
-1,909.8
-1,600.6
As % of sales
56.27
57.39
52.91
59.06
Employee costs
-463.1
-362.2
-361.6
-263.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
788.3
789.4
713.3
403.8
Depreciation
-64.5
-73.5
-65.3
-33.1
Tax paid
-201.5
-301.4
-108.6
-103.7
Working capital
-21
97.59
421.5
-227.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
11.1
18.06
33.19
-3.31
Op profit growth
-0.07
11.74
77.43
-1.01
EBIT growth
-0.09
10.3
75.16
-8.72
Net profit growth
30.86
3.91
58.11
3.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
Gross Sales
783.91
714.97
751.71
891.65
580.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
783.91
714.97
751.71
891.65
580.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.09
27.19
30.5
9.57
7.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Pankaj Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ketaki Bhagwati
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Thomas Hoffmann
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sekhar Natarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikunjkumar Savaliya
Vice Chairman & MD & CEO
Simon Wiebusch
Executive Director & CFO
Simon Britsch
Non Executive Director
Miriam Holstein
Independent Director
Radhika Rajan
Reports by Bayer CropScience Ltd
Summary
Bayer CropScience is a world leader in the areas of crop protection, pest control, seeds and plant biotechnology. The Company is engaged in Agri Care business which primarily includes manufacture, sale and distribution of insecticides, fungicides, herbicide and various other agrochemical products and corn seeds. It is also involved in sale and distribution of hybrid seeds. It has own manufacturing site for agrochemical production at Himatnagar and Silvassa, drying and processing station at Hyderabad and breeding stations at Bengaluru and Udaipur.Bayer CropScience Ltd. (Formerly known as Bayer (India) Ltd.) was incorporated in the year 1958. The company is the Indian subsidiary of Bayer Germany which is a diversified international chemical and healthcare company. They diversified into inorganic-chemistry-related fields like hard metals, engineering ceramics, etc, after acquiring Hermann C Starck of Berlin, Germany. The company was converted into public limited company on December 28, 1996.In 1993, the company entered into a strategic alliance with Herdillia Chemicals to manufacture diphyl heat transfer medium. During 1998-99, Jagat Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary was amalgamated with the company with effect from January 1, 1999. Sales and marketing operations of the Pharma Business Group were discontinued during the month of August 2000 and are now being handled by a new subsidiary of Bayer AG in India. The Trademark License Agreement between Bayer AG and Bayer (India) Limited in
Read More
The Bayer CropScience Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹5627.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bayer CropScience Ltd is ₹25290.26 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bayer CropScience Ltd is 43.64 and 8.21 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bayer CropScience Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bayer CropScience Ltd is ₹4901.2 and ₹7196.85 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Bayer CropScience Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.49%, 3 Years at 4.30%, 1 Year at 2.06%, 6 Month at -12.80%, 3 Month at -13.39% and 1 Month at -8.57%.
