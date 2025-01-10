Bayer CropScience Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
44.9
44.9
44.9
44.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,804.5
2,667.2
2,479.4
2,505.4
Net Worth
2,849.4
2,712.1
2,524.3
2,550.3
Minority Interest
Debt
47.1
73.5
86.4
26.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4
3.3
48.8
42.6
Total Liabilities
2,900.5
2,788.9
2,659.5
2,619.2
Fixed Assets
533.1
571.6
565.8
501
Intangible Assets
Investments
53.9
41.1
38.5
52.2
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
3
56.1
60.5
Networking Capital
1,149.5
1,305.2
1,211.7
796
Inventories
1,545.2
1,807.2
1,512
1,325.1
Inventory Days
116.56
113.5
Sundry Debtors
960.1
975.6
1,004.7
754.9
Debtor Days
77.45
64.66
Other Current Assets
340.8
415.1
437.2
378.7
Sundry Creditors
-609
-873.9
-823.7
-831.3
Creditor Days
63.5
71.2
Other Current Liabilities
-1,087.6
-1,018.8
-918.5
-831.4
Cash
1,164
868
787.4
1,209.5
Total Assets
2,900.5
2,788.9
2,659.5
2,619.2
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.