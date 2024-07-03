Bayer CropScience Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
Gross Sales
783.91
714.97
751.71
891.65
580.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
783.91
714.97
751.71
891.65
580.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
33.09
27.19
30.5
9.57
7.19
Total Income
817.01
742.16
782.21
901.22
587.54
Total Expenditure
698.77
634.59
681.73
803.44
528.72
PBIDT
118.23
107.58
100.47
97.79
58.81
Interest
8.77
7.59
11.39
19.78
18.54
PBDT
109.47
99.98
89.06
78.01
40.27
Depreciation
22.57
23.29
28.39
30.75
12.51
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
31.47
38.34
28.45
33.59
13.46
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.76
-19.11
-1.15
Reported Profit After Tax
55.4
38.34
31.45
32.77
15.47
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
55.4
38.34
31.45
32.77
15.47
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.27
-3.46
2.15
-8.75
-6.13
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
55.67
41.8
29.3
41.52
21.6
EPS (Unit Curr.)
14.02
9.71
7.96
10.9
95.41
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.5
39.5
39.5
39.5
16.21
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,14,12,085
1,14,12,085
1,14,12,032
1,13,71,032
7,25,159
Public Shareholding (%)
28.88
28.88
28.88
28.79
44.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
15.08
15.04
13.36
10.96
10.13
PBDTM(%)
13.96
13.98
11.84
8.74
6.94
PATM(%)
7.06
5.36
4.18
3.67
2.66
