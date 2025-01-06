Bayer CropScience Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
788.3
789.4
713.3
403.8
Depreciation
-64.5
-73.5
-65.3
-33.1
Tax paid
-201.5
-301.4
-108.6
-103.7
Working capital
-21
97.59
421.5
-227.2
Other operating items
Operating
501.3
512.1
960.9
39.8
Capital expenditure
60.8
14.3
252.2
23.1
Free cash flow
562.1
526.4
1,213.1
62.9
Equity raised
4,901.3
4,944.4
3,807.7
3,525.9
Investing
-13.7
11.4
40.8
-49.7
Financing
112.7
27.8
1.5
0
Dividends paid
561.8
404.5
0
61.8
Net in cash
6,124.2
5,914.5
5,063.1
3,600.9
