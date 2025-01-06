iifl-logo-icon 1
Bayer CropScience Ltd Cash Flow Statement

5,504.8
(-2.18%)
Jan 6, 2025

Bayer CropScience Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

788.3

789.4

713.3

403.8

Depreciation

-64.5

-73.5

-65.3

-33.1

Tax paid

-201.5

-301.4

-108.6

-103.7

Working capital

-21

97.59

421.5

-227.2

Other operating items

Operating

501.3

512.1

960.9

39.8

Capital expenditure

60.8

14.3

252.2

23.1

Free cash flow

562.1

526.4

1,213.1

62.9

Equity raised

4,901.3

4,944.4

3,807.7

3,525.9

Investing

-13.7

11.4

40.8

-49.7

Financing

112.7

27.8

1.5

0

Dividends paid

561.8

404.5

0

61.8

Net in cash

6,124.2

5,914.5

5,063.1

3,600.9

