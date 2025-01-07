Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
4,734.4
4,261.3
3,609.4
2,709.9
yoy growth (%)
11.1
18.06
33.19
-3.31
Raw materials
-2,664.2
-2,445.9
-1,909.8
-1,600.6
As % of sales
56.27
57.39
52.91
59.06
Employee costs
-463.1
-362.2
-361.6
-263.9
As % of sales
9.78
8.49
10.01
9.73
Other costs
-796
-641.5
-611.6
-436
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.81
15.05
16.94
16.08
Operating profit
811.1
811.7
726.4
409.4
OPM
17.13
19.04
20.12
15.1
Depreciation
-64.5
-73.5
-65.3
-33.1
Interest expense
-12.9
-12.6
-13.8
-11.3
Other income
54.6
63.8
66
38.8
Profit before tax
788.3
789.4
713.3
403.8
Taxes
-201.5
-301.4
-108.6
-103.7
Tax rate
-25.56
-38.18
-15.22
-25.68
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
586.8
488
604.7
300.1
Exceptional items
58.5
5.1
-130.2
0
Net profit
645.3
493.1
474.5
300.1
yoy growth (%)
30.86
3.91
58.11
3.12
NPM
13.63
11.57
13.14
11.07
