Bayer CropScience Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5,512.1
(0.13%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:09:55 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

4,734.4

4,261.3

3,609.4

2,709.9

yoy growth (%)

11.1

18.06

33.19

-3.31

Raw materials

-2,664.2

-2,445.9

-1,909.8

-1,600.6

As % of sales

56.27

57.39

52.91

59.06

Employee costs

-463.1

-362.2

-361.6

-263.9

As % of sales

9.78

8.49

10.01

9.73

Other costs

-796

-641.5

-611.6

-436

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.81

15.05

16.94

16.08

Operating profit

811.1

811.7

726.4

409.4

OPM

17.13

19.04

20.12

15.1

Depreciation

-64.5

-73.5

-65.3

-33.1

Interest expense

-12.9

-12.6

-13.8

-11.3

Other income

54.6

63.8

66

38.8

Profit before tax

788.3

789.4

713.3

403.8

Taxes

-201.5

-301.4

-108.6

-103.7

Tax rate

-25.56

-38.18

-15.22

-25.68

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

586.8

488

604.7

300.1

Exceptional items

58.5

5.1

-130.2

0

Net profit

645.3

493.1

474.5

300.1

yoy growth (%)

30.86

3.91

58.11

3.12

NPM

13.63

11.57

13.14

11.07

