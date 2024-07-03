Bayer CropScience Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2006
|Dec-2005
|Dec-2004
|Dec-2003
|Dec-2002
Gross Sales
242.43
222.52
213.99
447.44
107.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
242.43
222.52
213.99
447.44
107.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.97
6.51
17.6
6.8
2.56
Total Income
260.4
229.03
231.59
454.24
110.38
Total Expenditure
225.3
193.84
214.96
406.27
110.43
PBIDT
35.1
35.19
16.63
47.97
-0.05
Interest
2.54
2.26
3.69
6.1
4.14
PBDT
32.56
32.93
12.94
41.87
-4.19
Depreciation
5.73
5.94
7.42
19.13
3.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
9.56
19.2
9.83
14.67
-0.28
Deferred Tax
0
0
-1.11
-5.13
-2.07
Reported Profit After Tax
17.27
7.79
-3.2
13.2
-5.12
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
17.27
7.79
-3.2
13.2
-5.12
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.27
0
-2.94
-2.61
-6.71
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
17.54
7.79
-0.26
15.81
1.59
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.37
1.97
0
4.4
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
39.5
39.5
39.5
39.5
16.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,14,12,085
1,14,12,085
1,14,12,032
1,13,71,032
7,25,159
Public Shareholding (%)
28.89
28.89
28.89
28.79
44.71
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.47
15.81
7.77
10.72
-0.04
PBDTM(%)
13.43
14.79
6.04
9.35
-3.88
PATM(%)
7.12
3.5
-1.49
2.95
-4.74
