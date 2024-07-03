iifl-logo-icon 1
Bayer CropScience Ltd Quarterly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2006Dec-2005Dec-2004Dec-2003Dec-2002

Gross Sales

242.43

222.52

213.99

447.44

107.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

242.43

222.52

213.99

447.44

107.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.97

6.51

17.6

6.8

2.56

Total Income

260.4

229.03

231.59

454.24

110.38

Total Expenditure

225.3

193.84

214.96

406.27

110.43

PBIDT

35.1

35.19

16.63

47.97

-0.05

Interest

2.54

2.26

3.69

6.1

4.14

PBDT

32.56

32.93

12.94

41.87

-4.19

Depreciation

5.73

5.94

7.42

19.13

3.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

9.56

19.2

9.83

14.67

-0.28

Deferred Tax

0

0

-1.11

-5.13

-2.07

Reported Profit After Tax

17.27

7.79

-3.2

13.2

-5.12

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

17.27

7.79

-3.2

13.2

-5.12

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.27

0

-2.94

-2.61

-6.71

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

17.54

7.79

-0.26

15.81

1.59

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.37

1.97

0

4.4

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

39.5

39.5

39.5

39.5

16.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,14,12,085

1,14,12,085

1,14,12,032

1,13,71,032

7,25,159

Public Shareholding (%)

28.89

28.89

28.89

28.79

44.71

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.47

15.81

7.77

10.72

-0.04

PBDTM(%)

13.43

14.79

6.04

9.35

-3.88

PATM(%)

7.12

3.5

-1.49

2.95

-4.74

