Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a) To take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. b) To consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2024-25 and to fix the record date for the said purpose. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., November 13, 2024, has, inter alia approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 90/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25 and also approved to designate Mr. Rajaram Mohan Babu Boppana as the Senior Management Personnel of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held on November 13, 2024, has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Attached the copy along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter alia to take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., August 08, 2024, has, inter alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. We attach herewith a copy of the Unaudited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon from the Statutory Auditors, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (ICAI Firm Registration No. 117366W /W-100018). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 14 May 2024

BAYER CROPSCIENCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and to take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 along with the Audit Report and to consider recommendation of Final Dividend if any. We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 23, 2024, the Board recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 35 per share subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to furnish the Audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Audit Report for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 from the Statutory Auditors, Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP (ICAI Firm Registration No. 117366W/W-100018). Also, pursuant to Regulation (33)(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations, we hereby declare that in the respect of Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, the statutory auditors have provided an Audit Report with Unmodified opinion. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today on May 23, 2024 considered, noted and approved the change in Directors of the Company as attached. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 23, 2024, considered, noted and approved the appointment of Ms. Bharati Shetty as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. July 15, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 24 Jan 2024