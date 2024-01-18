|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|13 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|90
|900
|Interim
|Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 90/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said Interim Dividend will be paid on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e., Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|-
|35
|350
|Final
|We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 23, 2024, the Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the Board recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 35 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
