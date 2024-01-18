iifl-logo-icon 1
5,138
(-0.13%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:53 PM

Bayer Crop Sci. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend13 Nov 202428 Nov 202428 Nov 202490900Interim
Declared an Interim Dividend of Rs. 90/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25. The said Interim Dividend will be paid on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on the Record date i.e., Tuesday, November 26, 2024.
Dividend23 May 20241 Aug 2024-35350Final
We wish to inform that at the Board Meeting of the Company held on May 23, 2024, the Board of Directors approved the Audited Financial Results for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Further, the Board recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 35 per share, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.

