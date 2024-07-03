SectorAgro Chemicals
Open₹838
Prev. Close₹836.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,649.18
Day's High₹847.65
Day's Low₹793.3
52 Week's High₹886.6
52 Week's Low₹318.05
Book Value₹236.49
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7,194.63
P/E31.29
EPS26.73
Divi. Yield0.36
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
90.22
90.22
90.22
90.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,021.6
1,912.02
1,641.37
1,412.46
Net Worth
2,111.82
2,002.24
1,731.59
1,502.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
2,946.43
2,032.61
1,616.06
1,476.8
yoy growth (%)
44.95
25.77
9.42
30.78
Raw materials
-2,012.31
-1,369.34
-1,112.93
-955.78
As % of sales
68.29
67.36
68.86
64.71
Employee costs
-34.93
-30.54
-28.04
-26.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
392.43
284.68
208.8
290.21
Depreciation
-245.29
-170.39
-137.07
-69.79
Tax paid
-109.54
-74.88
-16.91
-96.83
Working capital
50.27
222.64
-6.42
230.57
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
44.95
25.77
9.42
30.78
Op profit growth
57.1
73.07
-34.43
22.47
EBIT growth
37.46
36.14
-28.62
9.26
Net profit growth
34.84
9.33
-0.77
2.45
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,163.02
4,045.16
3,579.77
2,395.61
2,003.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,163.02
4,045.16
3,579.77
2,395.61
2,003.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
59.76
40.28
28.88
45.94
43.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
P I Industries Ltd
PIIND
3,668.4
|28.86
|55,625.93
|558.5
|0.41
|2,131.2
|631.65
UPL Ltd
UPL
529.55
|490.42
|39,755.93
|147
|0.19
|1,090
|102.05
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd
SUMICHEM
536.95
|55.44
|26,816.6
|190.84
|1.1
|971.35
|54.34
Bayer CropScience Ltd
BAYERCROP
5,627.3
|43.64
|25,297
|136.3
|2.48
|1,737.6
|685.82
Sharda Cropchem Ltd
SHARDACROP
836.55
|31.29
|7,546.04
|4.03
|0.36
|589.58
|233.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramprakash V Bubna
Whole-time Director
Sharda R Bubna
Whole-time Director
Ashish R Bubna
Whole-time Director
Manish R Bubna
Independent Director
M S Sundara Rajan
Independent Director
Shitin Desai
Independent Director
Shobhan Thakore
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jetkin N Gudhka
Independent Director
Sonal Desai
Independent Director
H S U Kamath
Independent Director
Vinod Kumar Kathuria
Independent Director
Shalin S Divatia
Reports by Sharda Cropchem Ltd
Summary
Sharda Cropchem Limited was incorporated as Sharda Worldwide Exports Private Limited on March 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company. The Company changed its name to Sharda Cropchem Private Limited on September 6, 2013. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 18, 2013 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sharda Cropchem Limited. The Company embarked on its extraordinary journey in 1987 under the visionary leadership of Mr R.V. Bubna. Originally focused on Dye Intermediates, the Company rapidly diversified its portfolio to encompass agrochemicals and Rubber Belting in the early 1990s. Sharda has firmly established itself as a prominent global player in the agrochemicals, dyes, and dye intermediates industry. The Company is principally engaged in export of agrochemicals (technical grade and formulations) and non-agro products such as conveyor belts, rubber belts/sheets, dyes & dye intermediates and general chemicals to various countries across the world. Additionally, the Company has penetrated the regulated markets of LATAM and the Rest of the World. With robust determination, the Company has emerged as a leading player in generic crop protection chemicals.The Company has two business verticals, namely agrochemicals and non-agrochemicals. The Company is primarily a crop protection chemical company engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of formulations and generic Active Ingredients (AIs) across Fungicides, Herb
The Sharda Cropchem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹797.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is ₹7194.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is 31.29 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharda Cropchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is ₹318.05 and ₹886.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sharda Cropchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.63%, 3 Years at 32.97%, 1 Year at 89.03%, 6 Month at 69.60%, 3 Month at 47.93% and 1 Month at 0.44%.
