Summary

Sharda Cropchem Limited was incorporated as Sharda Worldwide Exports Private Limited on March 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company. The Company changed its name to Sharda Cropchem Private Limited on September 6, 2013. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 18, 2013 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sharda Cropchem Limited. The Company embarked on its extraordinary journey in 1987 under the visionary leadership of Mr R.V. Bubna. Originally focused on Dye Intermediates, the Company rapidly diversified its portfolio to encompass agrochemicals and Rubber Belting in the early 1990s. Sharda has firmly established itself as a prominent global player in the agrochemicals, dyes, and dye intermediates industry. The Company is principally engaged in export of agrochemicals (technical grade and formulations) and non-agro products such as conveyor belts, rubber belts/sheets, dyes & dye intermediates and general chemicals to various countries across the world. Additionally, the Company has penetrated the regulated markets of LATAM and the Rest of the World. With robust determination, the Company has emerged as a leading player in generic crop protection chemicals.The Company has two business verticals, namely agrochemicals and non-agrochemicals. The Company is primarily a crop protection chemical company engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of formulations and generic Active Ingredients (AIs) across Fungicides, Herb

Read More