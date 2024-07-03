iifl-logo-icon 1
Sharda Cropchem Ltd Share Price

797.45
(-4.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open838
  • Day's High847.65
  • 52 Wk High886.6
  • Prev. Close836.55
  • Day's Low793.3
  • 52 Wk Low 318.05
  • Turnover (lac)1,649.18
  • P/E31.29
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value236.49
  • EPS26.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7,194.63
  • Div. Yield0.36
No Records Found

Sharda Cropchem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sharda Cropchem Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 02 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jul, 2024

arrow

3 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Sharda Cropchem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Sharda Cropchem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.82%

Non-Promoter- 13.84%

Institutions: 13.84%

Non-Institutions: 11.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sharda Cropchem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

90.22

90.22

90.22

90.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,021.6

1,912.02

1,641.37

1,412.46

Net Worth

2,111.82

2,002.24

1,731.59

1,502.68

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

2,946.43

2,032.61

1,616.06

1,476.8

yoy growth (%)

44.95

25.77

9.42

30.78

Raw materials

-2,012.31

-1,369.34

-1,112.93

-955.78

As % of sales

68.29

67.36

68.86

64.71

Employee costs

-34.93

-30.54

-28.04

-26.11

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

392.43

284.68

208.8

290.21

Depreciation

-245.29

-170.39

-137.07

-69.79

Tax paid

-109.54

-74.88

-16.91

-96.83

Working capital

50.27

222.64

-6.42

230.57

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

44.95

25.77

9.42

30.78

Op profit growth

57.1

73.07

-34.43

22.47

EBIT growth

37.46

36.14

-28.62

9.26

Net profit growth

34.84

9.33

-0.77

2.45

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,163.02

4,045.16

3,579.77

2,395.61

2,003.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,163.02

4,045.16

3,579.77

2,395.61

2,003.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

59.76

40.28

28.88

45.94

43.11

Sharda Cropchem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

P I Industries Ltd

PIIND

3,668.4

28.8655,625.93558.50.412,131.2631.65

UPL Ltd

UPL

529.55

490.4239,755.931470.191,090102.05

Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd

SUMICHEM

536.95

55.4426,816.6190.841.1971.3554.34

Bayer CropScience Ltd

BAYERCROP

5,627.3

43.6425,297136.32.481,737.6685.82

Sharda Cropchem Ltd

SHARDACROP

836.55

31.297,546.044.030.36589.58233.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sharda Cropchem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramprakash V Bubna

Whole-time Director

Sharda R Bubna

Whole-time Director

Ashish R Bubna

Whole-time Director

Manish R Bubna

Independent Director

M S Sundara Rajan

Independent Director

Shitin Desai

Independent Director

Shobhan Thakore

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jetkin N Gudhka

Independent Director

Sonal Desai

Independent Director

H S U Kamath

Independent Director

Vinod Kumar Kathuria

Independent Director

Shalin S Divatia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sharda Cropchem Ltd

Summary

Sharda Cropchem Limited was incorporated as Sharda Worldwide Exports Private Limited on March 12, 2004 as a Private Limited Company. The Company changed its name to Sharda Cropchem Private Limited on September 6, 2013. Thereafter, it was converted into a Public Limited Company on September 18, 2013 and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Sharda Cropchem Limited. The Company embarked on its extraordinary journey in 1987 under the visionary leadership of Mr R.V. Bubna. Originally focused on Dye Intermediates, the Company rapidly diversified its portfolio to encompass agrochemicals and Rubber Belting in the early 1990s. Sharda has firmly established itself as a prominent global player in the agrochemicals, dyes, and dye intermediates industry. The Company is principally engaged in export of agrochemicals (technical grade and formulations) and non-agro products such as conveyor belts, rubber belts/sheets, dyes & dye intermediates and general chemicals to various countries across the world. Additionally, the Company has penetrated the regulated markets of LATAM and the Rest of the World. With robust determination, the Company has emerged as a leading player in generic crop protection chemicals.The Company has two business verticals, namely agrochemicals and non-agrochemicals. The Company is primarily a crop protection chemical company engaged in the marketing and distribution of a wide range of formulations and generic Active Ingredients (AIs) across Fungicides, Herb
Company FAQs

What is the Sharda Cropchem Ltd share price today?

The Sharda Cropchem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹797.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sharda Cropchem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is ₹7194.63 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sharda Cropchem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is 31.29 and 3.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sharda Cropchem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sharda Cropchem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is ₹318.05 and ₹886.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sharda Cropchem Ltd?

Sharda Cropchem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 23.63%, 3 Years at 32.97%, 1 Year at 89.03%, 6 Month at 69.60%, 3 Month at 47.93% and 1 Month at 0.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sharda Cropchem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sharda Cropchem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.82 %
Institutions - 13.84 %
Public - 11.34 %

